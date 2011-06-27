  1. Home
2017 Nissan 370Z Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,171$30,987$32,919
Clean$28,468$30,219$32,069
Average$27,061$28,682$30,369
Rough$25,654$27,145$28,668
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,454$26,060$27,768
Clean$23,864$25,414$27,051
Average$22,685$24,121$25,616
Rough$21,506$22,828$24,182
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,309$21,862$24,558
Clean$18,844$21,320$23,924
Average$17,913$20,236$22,655
Rough$16,981$19,152$21,386
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,025$29,302$30,670
Clean$27,349$28,576$29,877
Average$25,998$27,122$28,293
Rough$24,646$25,669$26,709
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,009$29,711$31,525
Clean$27,333$28,974$30,711
Average$25,983$27,501$29,082
Rough$24,632$26,027$27,454
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,563$24,984$26,497
Clean$22,995$24,364$25,813
Average$21,859$23,125$24,444
Rough$20,722$21,886$23,076
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,543$23,289$25,141
Clean$21,024$22,711$24,492
Average$19,985$21,556$23,193
Rough$18,946$20,401$21,894
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,426$29,308$31,307
Clean$26,765$28,581$30,499
Average$25,442$27,127$28,882
Rough$24,120$25,674$27,264
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,008$25,572$27,234
Clean$23,429$24,937$26,531
Average$22,271$23,669$25,124
Rough$21,114$22,401$23,717
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,628$28,326$30,132
Clean$25,986$27,624$29,354
Average$24,702$26,219$27,797
Rough$23,418$24,814$26,241
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,272$30,301$31,412
Clean$28,566$29,550$30,601
Average$27,154$28,047$28,978
Rough$25,743$26,544$27,355
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,548$23,419$24,356
Clean$22,004$22,838$23,727
Average$20,917$21,677$22,469
Rough$19,830$20,515$21,211
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,332$22,021$23,811
Clean$19,842$21,475$23,196
Average$18,861$20,383$21,966
Rough$17,881$19,290$20,736
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,546$29,358$31,285
Clean$26,882$28,629$30,477
Average$25,554$27,173$28,860
Rough$24,226$25,717$27,244
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,440$27,297$29,271
Clean$24,827$26,621$28,515
Average$23,600$25,267$27,003
Rough$22,373$23,913$25,491
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,182$30,624$32,164
Clean$28,478$29,864$31,333
Average$27,071$28,345$29,672
Rough$25,664$26,826$28,010
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,072$26,490$28,004
Clean$24,467$25,833$27,281
Average$23,258$24,519$25,834
Rough$22,049$23,206$24,387
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Nissan 370Z on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan 370Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,844 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,320 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan 370Z is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan 370Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,844 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,320 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Nissan 370Z, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan 370Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,844 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,320 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Nissan 370Z. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Nissan 370Z and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Nissan 370Z ranges from $16,981 to $24,558, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Nissan 370Z is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.