Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,171
|$30,987
|$32,919
|Clean
|$28,468
|$30,219
|$32,069
|Average
|$27,061
|$28,682
|$30,369
|Rough
|$25,654
|$27,145
|$28,668
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,454
|$26,060
|$27,768
|Clean
|$23,864
|$25,414
|$27,051
|Average
|$22,685
|$24,121
|$25,616
|Rough
|$21,506
|$22,828
|$24,182
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,309
|$21,862
|$24,558
|Clean
|$18,844
|$21,320
|$23,924
|Average
|$17,913
|$20,236
|$22,655
|Rough
|$16,981
|$19,152
|$21,386
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,025
|$29,302
|$30,670
|Clean
|$27,349
|$28,576
|$29,877
|Average
|$25,998
|$27,122
|$28,293
|Rough
|$24,646
|$25,669
|$26,709
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,009
|$29,711
|$31,525
|Clean
|$27,333
|$28,974
|$30,711
|Average
|$25,983
|$27,501
|$29,082
|Rough
|$24,632
|$26,027
|$27,454
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,563
|$24,984
|$26,497
|Clean
|$22,995
|$24,364
|$25,813
|Average
|$21,859
|$23,125
|$24,444
|Rough
|$20,722
|$21,886
|$23,076
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,543
|$23,289
|$25,141
|Clean
|$21,024
|$22,711
|$24,492
|Average
|$19,985
|$21,556
|$23,193
|Rough
|$18,946
|$20,401
|$21,894
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,426
|$29,308
|$31,307
|Clean
|$26,765
|$28,581
|$30,499
|Average
|$25,442
|$27,127
|$28,882
|Rough
|$24,120
|$25,674
|$27,264
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,008
|$25,572
|$27,234
|Clean
|$23,429
|$24,937
|$26,531
|Average
|$22,271
|$23,669
|$25,124
|Rough
|$21,114
|$22,401
|$23,717
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,628
|$28,326
|$30,132
|Clean
|$25,986
|$27,624
|$29,354
|Average
|$24,702
|$26,219
|$27,797
|Rough
|$23,418
|$24,814
|$26,241
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,272
|$30,301
|$31,412
|Clean
|$28,566
|$29,550
|$30,601
|Average
|$27,154
|$28,047
|$28,978
|Rough
|$25,743
|$26,544
|$27,355
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,548
|$23,419
|$24,356
|Clean
|$22,004
|$22,838
|$23,727
|Average
|$20,917
|$21,677
|$22,469
|Rough
|$19,830
|$20,515
|$21,211
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,332
|$22,021
|$23,811
|Clean
|$19,842
|$21,475
|$23,196
|Average
|$18,861
|$20,383
|$21,966
|Rough
|$17,881
|$19,290
|$20,736
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,546
|$29,358
|$31,285
|Clean
|$26,882
|$28,629
|$30,477
|Average
|$25,554
|$27,173
|$28,860
|Rough
|$24,226
|$25,717
|$27,244
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,440
|$27,297
|$29,271
|Clean
|$24,827
|$26,621
|$28,515
|Average
|$23,600
|$25,267
|$27,003
|Rough
|$22,373
|$23,913
|$25,491
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,182
|$30,624
|$32,164
|Clean
|$28,478
|$29,864
|$31,333
|Average
|$27,071
|$28,345
|$29,672
|Rough
|$25,664
|$26,826
|$28,010
Estimated values
2017 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,072
|$26,490
|$28,004
|Clean
|$24,467
|$25,833
|$27,281
|Average
|$23,258
|$24,519
|$25,834
|Rough
|$22,049
|$23,206
|$24,387