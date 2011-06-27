Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Lancer O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,014
|$1,630
|$1,962
|Clean
|$898
|$1,447
|$1,743
|Average
|$665
|$1,080
|$1,305
|Rough
|$432
|$714
|$867
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Lancer O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$968
|$1,477
|$1,752
|Clean
|$857
|$1,311
|$1,556
|Average
|$635
|$979
|$1,165
|Rough
|$413
|$647
|$775
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$906
|$1,462
|$1,760
|Clean
|$802
|$1,298
|$1,564
|Average
|$594
|$969
|$1,171
|Rough
|$386
|$640
|$778
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$999
|$1,636
|$1,978
|Clean
|$884
|$1,452
|$1,757
|Average
|$655
|$1,084
|$1,316
|Rough
|$426
|$716
|$875
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Lancer LS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,040
|$1,673
|$2,012
|Clean
|$921
|$1,485
|$1,788
|Average
|$682
|$1,109
|$1,339
|Rough
|$443
|$733
|$890