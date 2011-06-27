Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,134
|$8,703
|$10,363
|Clean
|$6,864
|$8,379
|$9,955
|Average
|$6,324
|$7,731
|$9,139
|Rough
|$5,783
|$7,083
|$8,323
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,811
|$9,481
|$11,251
|Clean
|$7,515
|$9,128
|$10,808
|Average
|$6,923
|$8,422
|$9,922
|Rough
|$6,332
|$7,716
|$9,036
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,099
|$9,776
|$11,556
|Clean
|$7,792
|$9,412
|$11,101
|Average
|$7,179
|$8,684
|$10,191
|Rough
|$6,565
|$7,957
|$9,282
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,027
|$10,646
|$12,375
|Clean
|$8,685
|$10,249
|$11,888
|Average
|$8,002
|$9,457
|$10,914
|Rough
|$7,318
|$8,665
|$9,940
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,655
|$10,422
|$12,298
|Clean
|$8,327
|$10,035
|$11,814
|Average
|$7,672
|$9,259
|$10,846
|Rough
|$7,016
|$8,483
|$9,878
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer GT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,041
|$10,876
|$12,824
|Clean
|$8,699
|$10,471
|$12,319
|Average
|$8,014
|$9,662
|$11,309
|Rough
|$7,329
|$8,852
|$10,300
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,601
|$7,887
|$9,256
|Clean
|$6,351
|$7,594
|$8,892
|Average
|$5,851
|$7,007
|$8,163
|Rough
|$5,351
|$6,420
|$7,434