Estimated values
1990 Nissan 300ZX GS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,243
|$5,864
|$7,810
|Clean
|$1,991
|$5,219
|$6,955
|Average
|$1,487
|$3,929
|$5,246
|Rough
|$983
|$2,640
|$3,536
Estimated values
1990 Nissan 300ZX 2+2 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,433
|$6,064
|$8,016
|Clean
|$2,160
|$5,397
|$7,138
|Average
|$1,613
|$4,063
|$5,384
|Rough
|$1,066
|$2,730
|$3,629
Estimated values
1990 Nissan 300ZX Turbo 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,509
|$12,991
|$15,950
|Clean
|$6,665
|$11,562
|$14,204
|Average
|$4,978
|$8,705
|$10,712
|Rough
|$3,290
|$5,848
|$7,221