Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,139
|$3,419
|$4,113
|Clean
|$1,899
|$3,044
|$3,664
|Average
|$1,420
|$2,294
|$2,765
|Rough
|$940
|$1,544
|$1,866
Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,558
|$6,503
|$7,562
|Clean
|$4,047
|$5,790
|$6,736
|Average
|$3,026
|$4,363
|$5,083
|Rough
|$2,004
|$2,936
|$3,431
Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,599
|$25,319
|$28,986
|Clean
|$16,515
|$22,541
|$25,820
|Average
|$12,347
|$16,987
|$19,486
|Rough
|$8,178
|$11,432
|$13,152