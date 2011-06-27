Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Consumer Reviews

Rusty Paint for New 2018 Ford Transit Connect Vick Houston's Construction In , 02/27/2019 Cargo Van XL w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The Ford dealer delivered a vehicle with rust in the white paint and promised to replace the vehicle and instead has left it up to me to get repaired and the dealers cannot remove the rust. What a hassle! Inspect the paint thoroughly! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Little Van with some imperfections DV Synthetic Lubricants , 09/04/2019 Cargo Van XL w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have owned this van LWB XLCargo for 15 months and 26k. Overall I like this van. I use it as a delivery vehicle to deliver oil and make sales call to my customers. Not that I'm not happy with this van but I wish I would have purchased an XLT model. I've added a backup camera. Tinted the windows. Love the tinted glass. I'll list the things that Ford SHOULD have improved upon first. LOW POINTS 1. Fuel tank is too small. 15.8 gallons 2. Stock tires in the upper midwest suck in the winter. 3. Road noise is greater than I'd like. Maybe Ford should have add extra insulation under the Vinyl flooring. 4. The ride is a little firm on rough roads especially when empty but smooths out considerably when loaded. 5. Engine power is adequate in most driving situtaions but could use a boost for freeway on ramps. That being said I can cruise at 75 mph or higher without issue. HIGH POINTS 1. Excellent fuel economy 25-27 in mixed driving, Over 30 mpg on the interstate trips. 2. Excellent handling 3. Great visibility 4. Comfortable seats even for long trips 5. Select Shift transmission Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Awesome if you're tall and have a family Charles , 08/25/2018 Cargo Van XLT w/Rear Liftgate SWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful Have owned three years currently, still working well for our needs easy to handle, get the windows tinted to help the A/C. Takes up little space in the garage. Great head room. Update 3/5/19 Installed aftermarket roof rhino-racks and aero-bars, this was for a Thule pod, it helps when the in-laws visit, and we go camping, we are going to install a receiver hitch for bicycles this summer. Update 3/6/20 Receiver and rack and POD, really worked out for longer trip, We drove 4 adults and two kids to Moab, avg 26 MPG though varied elevation on a 2500 mile trip. The aftermarket racks can hold more than the stock ford rack, it was a pain to install the rails, pay a professional, if you do it yourself get cold quenched drill-bits the steel will dull anything else. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value