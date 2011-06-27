  1. Home
2015 Ford Transit Connect Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,749$12,055$14,374
Clean$9,493$11,737$13,962
Average$8,981$11,102$13,140
Rough$8,469$10,466$12,317
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,886$11,028$13,183
Clean$8,653$10,737$12,805
Average$8,186$10,156$12,051
Rough$7,719$9,575$11,297
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,733$10,949$13,172
Clean$8,504$10,660$12,795
Average$8,045$10,083$12,041
Rough$7,586$9,506$11,287
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,930$11,279$13,636
Clean$8,695$10,982$13,246
Average$8,226$10,387$12,466
Rough$7,757$9,793$11,685
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,392$11,655$13,930
Clean$9,145$11,348$13,531
Average$8,652$10,733$12,734
Rough$8,158$10,119$11,937
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,070$11,190$13,324
Clean$8,831$10,895$12,942
Average$8,355$10,305$12,180
Rough$7,878$9,716$11,417
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,917$11,193$13,476
Clean$8,683$10,898$13,091
Average$8,214$10,308$12,319
Rough$7,746$9,718$11,548
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,236$10,237$12,247
Clean$8,019$9,967$11,897
Average$7,587$9,427$11,196
Rough$7,154$8,888$10,495
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,893$11,113$13,344
Clean$8,660$10,820$12,962
Average$8,192$10,235$12,198
Rough$7,725$9,649$11,435
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,720$10,855$13,001
Clean$8,491$10,569$12,629
Average$8,033$9,997$11,885
Rough$7,575$9,425$11,141
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,261$11,488$13,726
Clean$9,018$11,185$13,333
Average$8,532$10,579$12,547
Rough$8,045$9,974$11,762
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,089$11,357$13,636
Clean$8,850$11,058$13,246
Average$8,372$10,459$12,466
Rough$7,895$9,861$11,685
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,814$13,179$15,564
Clean$10,530$12,832$15,118
Average$9,962$12,137$14,228
Rough$9,394$11,443$13,337
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,126$11,259$13,406
Clean$8,887$10,962$13,022
Average$8,407$10,369$12,255
Rough$7,928$9,775$11,488
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,463$11,706$13,961
Clean$9,214$11,397$13,561
Average$8,717$10,780$12,762
Rough$8,220$10,163$11,963
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Ford Transit Connect on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford Transit Connect with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,019 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,967 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Transit Connect is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2015 Ford Transit Connect, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Ford Transit Connect. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Ford Transit Connect and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Ford Transit Connect ranges from $7,154 to $12,247, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Ford Transit Connect is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.