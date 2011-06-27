Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,749
|$12,055
|$14,374
|Clean
|$9,493
|$11,737
|$13,962
|Average
|$8,981
|$11,102
|$13,140
|Rough
|$8,469
|$10,466
|$12,317
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,886
|$11,028
|$13,183
|Clean
|$8,653
|$10,737
|$12,805
|Average
|$8,186
|$10,156
|$12,051
|Rough
|$7,719
|$9,575
|$11,297
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,733
|$10,949
|$13,172
|Clean
|$8,504
|$10,660
|$12,795
|Average
|$8,045
|$10,083
|$12,041
|Rough
|$7,586
|$9,506
|$11,287
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,930
|$11,279
|$13,636
|Clean
|$8,695
|$10,982
|$13,246
|Average
|$8,226
|$10,387
|$12,466
|Rough
|$7,757
|$9,793
|$11,685
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,392
|$11,655
|$13,930
|Clean
|$9,145
|$11,348
|$13,531
|Average
|$8,652
|$10,733
|$12,734
|Rough
|$8,158
|$10,119
|$11,937
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,070
|$11,190
|$13,324
|Clean
|$8,831
|$10,895
|$12,942
|Average
|$8,355
|$10,305
|$12,180
|Rough
|$7,878
|$9,716
|$11,417
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,917
|$11,193
|$13,476
|Clean
|$8,683
|$10,898
|$13,091
|Average
|$8,214
|$10,308
|$12,319
|Rough
|$7,746
|$9,718
|$11,548
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,236
|$10,237
|$12,247
|Clean
|$8,019
|$9,967
|$11,897
|Average
|$7,587
|$9,427
|$11,196
|Rough
|$7,154
|$8,888
|$10,495
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,893
|$11,113
|$13,344
|Clean
|$8,660
|$10,820
|$12,962
|Average
|$8,192
|$10,235
|$12,198
|Rough
|$7,725
|$9,649
|$11,435
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,720
|$10,855
|$13,001
|Clean
|$8,491
|$10,569
|$12,629
|Average
|$8,033
|$9,997
|$11,885
|Rough
|$7,575
|$9,425
|$11,141
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,261
|$11,488
|$13,726
|Clean
|$9,018
|$11,185
|$13,333
|Average
|$8,532
|$10,579
|$12,547
|Rough
|$8,045
|$9,974
|$11,762
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,089
|$11,357
|$13,636
|Clean
|$8,850
|$11,058
|$13,246
|Average
|$8,372
|$10,459
|$12,466
|Rough
|$7,895
|$9,861
|$11,685
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,814
|$13,179
|$15,564
|Clean
|$10,530
|$12,832
|$15,118
|Average
|$9,962
|$12,137
|$14,228
|Rough
|$9,394
|$11,443
|$13,337
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,126
|$11,259
|$13,406
|Clean
|$8,887
|$10,962
|$13,022
|Average
|$8,407
|$10,369
|$12,255
|Rough
|$7,928
|$9,775
|$11,488
Estimated values
2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,463
|$11,706
|$13,961
|Clean
|$9,214
|$11,397
|$13,561
|Average
|$8,717
|$10,780
|$12,762
|Rough
|$8,220
|$10,163
|$11,963