What is the Transit Passenger Connect Wagon?

The Transit Passenger Connect Wagon is Ford's answer to the question every youth pastor, soccer coach, and big family is faced with: "Do I really have to buy a minivan?" As far as Ford is concerned, the answer is no. Instead, you can settle on the van-like Transit Connect, which offers lots of utility. Its compact dimensions make it great for driving around in the city, and it will happily swallow up to seven passengers.

It's also relatively inexpensive, and that isn't likely to change for the 2023 model year. In fact, we expect this version of the Transit to remain unchanged for 2023. Ford doesn't make major changes on its famed Transit van very often, and the current generation has been on sale since 2014. If you need a van that, well, isn't a minivan, take a look at the Ford Transit Passenger Connect at your nearest convenience — but don't forget about the appealing Mercedes-Benz Metris.