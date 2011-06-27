Estimated values
1990 GMC Vandura G25 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,243
|$1,597
|Clean
|$494
|$1,137
|$1,466
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$309
|$710
|$943
Estimated values
1990 GMC Vandura G35 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,243
|$1,597
|Clean
|$494
|$1,137
|$1,466
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$309
|$710
|$943
Estimated values
1990 GMC Vandura G35 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,243
|$1,597
|Clean
|$494
|$1,137
|$1,466
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$309
|$710
|$943
Estimated values
1990 GMC Vandura G25 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,243
|$1,597
|Clean
|$494
|$1,137
|$1,466
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$309
|$710
|$943
Estimated values
1990 GMC Vandura G15 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,243
|$1,597
|Clean
|$494
|$1,137
|$1,466
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$309
|$710
|$943
Estimated values
1990 GMC Vandura G15 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,243
|$1,597
|Clean
|$494
|$1,137
|$1,466
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$309
|$710
|$943