Used 1992 Ford Thunderbird SC Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Thunderbird
5(25%)4(25%)3(50%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.8
4 reviews
Fun car, keep your wallet close.

Hock, 09/03/2008
This is my 2nd SC and it is a blast to drive, when it runs. I bought it with bad head gaskets, the dealer ran 87 octane when it requires 91 or better. I have driven both the auto and 5 speed and the 5 speed is by far more fun than the auto though it is notchy and does get expensive to fix if it breaks. But then again, the whole car is like that. The handling is outstanding for a car its size and it does it with out sacraficing the ride. The interior is a little dated for today but it still is nice and doesn't have all the squeaks and rattles that would be expected from a car this old. Over all, if you don't have a strong mechanical back ground or a deep wallet this car is not for you.

love my tbird

bobby jones, 05/12/2002
i have owned my tbird since 1995 and have only had to put new tires and brakes on it. no problems with head gaskets or exhaust

1992 Super Coupe

PClark, 03/13/2004
Decent car but been known to blow head gaskets and it did. 2 of them in 70,000. If the engine could hold together would be a decent car. Owners might want to be machanics so they can repair the heads on their own

One Fast Bird!

Damien, 03/11/2005
The Thunderbird SuperCoupe was the coolest car Ford ever built. It's a shame that they did not keep making them. The most fun car I've ever driven!

