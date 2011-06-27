  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Thunderbird
  4. Used 1992 Ford Thunderbird
  5. Used 1992 Ford Thunderbird Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Ford Thunderbird Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Thunderbird
5(81%)4(6%)3(0%)2(6%)1(7%)
4.5
16 reviews
Write a review
See all Thunderbirds for sale
List Price Estimate
$886 - $2,165
Used Thunderbird for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

One awesome car

Bad Bird, 01/05/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The only problems that I have had with this car are regular maintenance issues, ie: O2 sensors, plugs etc.

Report Abuse

buy a T-bird!

imacountrygirl, 04/05/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car in 2002 and have had minor problems. I've replaced the alternator, brake pads/shoes, battery, and tires. The rear axle has a slight leak. The car needs antifreeze filled every few months. I want to install new headlights because mine are very yellow. Also changed transmission fluid last summer. All warning lights work!

Report Abuse

Low mileage driver review

ron, 04/14/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We bought the car because all our friends had new cars. The first thing we noticed was the effectiveness of the air conditioning, the smoothness of the ride and how well it cornered. We kept it in the garage mostly and we never had a hard time starting it. In fact, it would start without even pushing on the gas pedal. Compared to our 1983 Mustang, it was like driving a Cadillac. We always had problems with the Mustang trying to get it started. Not the Thunderbird. We'll miss it, but it's no longer appropriate for us to drive anymore. The interior looks the same as it did in 1992. No one's ever smoked in the car either.

Report Abuse

THE SPO

92tbirdspo, 05/23/2006
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car has been in my family since it was bought from the dealership. My Dad gave me the car in 2001. The car has lasted a long time.

Report Abuse

Wasted $3000

Joan1805, 04/08/2003
0 of 5 people found this review helpful

I drove it for 1.5 years. Now it is dead. - transmission ($1000?) - antifreeze gets into engine and exhaust($1000?) - catalytic converter broke and makes an awful noise (buzz), ($260?) - starter was replaced ($90) - alternator was replaced ($300?) - battery was replaced - blinker lights are burnt. - interior: ceiling is decomposing and dropping something black onto seats, door handle has come off, power windows don't open, cracks on the dash board from the sun, all plastic parts are barely hanging, glove compartment is not closing or locking anymore. -exterior: paint came off on the roof. I am amazed. The car seemed to be so good when I bought it. :(

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Thunderbirds for sale

Related Used 1992 Ford Thunderbird Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles