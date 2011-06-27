Used 1991 Ford Thunderbird SC Consumer Reviews

my t-bird Deven Olsen , 08/23/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful this car has alot of work done to it. it had a new starter, alternator, battery, transmission, rear axle, and some more. it is in the shop for a mew tire now. i hade baught the car at 25,000 kms (19,250mi.) and now it has 45,000 kms (34,615mi.) i have did the rocker panels when i baught it. it is a really nice car!! Report Abuse

Amazing vehicle Pat S , 05/22/2007 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned my Thunderbird SuperCoupe for 6 years so far. I am the second owner, and purchased the car from the original owner who meticulously maintained and cared for this Arizona car. When he moved the Pacific Northwest he garaged the car in an spotlessly clean heated garage. I have enjoyed driving this car on numerous road trips. The economy is between 17.5 mpg city with 29.3 highway while producing ample torque and power to set you back in your seat during heavy acceleration. The electronic suspension has a good command of the road especially at high speeds. This car easily handles high speeds with great performance. Again an amazing car to own and drive.

Unreliable but Fun to Drive TbirdSC , 10/29/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I ordered the my T-bird SC new. So far it's been the most enjoyable car I've driven. It has a unique blend of performance and comfort. The vehicle is roomy and rides well. It handles like a much smaller car. It's a cross between a luxury car and muscle car. Unfortuantely I've had numerous problems with the vehicle from the very first week. This resulted in an alarming 90+ service invoices over 10yrs for problems outside of regular maintenance. The vehicle remains a very enjoyable and fun car to drive. Although the reliability has left me with a somewhat tarnished image of this product.

the best car nick austin , 01/07/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful its my second car and i love it!