Used 1991 Ford Thunderbird SC Consumer Reviews
my t-bird
this car has alot of work done to it. it had a new starter, alternator, battery, transmission, rear axle, and some more. it is in the shop for a mew tire now. i hade baught the car at 25,000 kms (19,250mi.) and now it has 45,000 kms (34,615mi.) i have did the rocker panels when i baught it. it is a really nice car!!
Amazing vehicle
I have owned my Thunderbird SuperCoupe for 6 years so far. I am the second owner, and purchased the car from the original owner who meticulously maintained and cared for this Arizona car. When he moved the Pacific Northwest he garaged the car in an spotlessly clean heated garage. I have enjoyed driving this car on numerous road trips. The economy is between 17.5 mpg city with 29.3 highway while producing ample torque and power to set you back in your seat during heavy acceleration. The electronic suspension has a good command of the road especially at high speeds. This car easily handles high speeds with great performance. Again an amazing car to own and drive.
Unreliable but Fun to Drive
I ordered the my T-bird SC new. So far it's been the most enjoyable car I've driven. It has a unique blend of performance and comfort. The vehicle is roomy and rides well. It handles like a much smaller car. It's a cross between a luxury car and muscle car. Unfortuantely I've had numerous problems with the vehicle from the very first week. This resulted in an alarming 90+ service invoices over 10yrs for problems outside of regular maintenance. The vehicle remains a very enjoyable and fun car to drive. Although the reliability has left me with a somewhat tarnished image of this product.
the best car
its my second car and i love it!
This is a Great Car
This car is the most "fun to drive" car I have ever owned. It has the power when you need it and the comfort when you have a long road ahead. It is an all around great car!
