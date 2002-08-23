Used 1991 Ford Thunderbird for Sale Near Me

  • 1990 Ford Thunderbird SC
    used

    1990 Ford Thunderbird SC

    46,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,950

    Details
  • 1993 Ford Thunderbird LX
    used

    1993 Ford Thunderbird LX

    122,888 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Thunderbird Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Ford Thunderbird Premium

    85,723 miles

    $9,983

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in Black
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    59,240 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $2,042 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium in Yellow
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium

    140,062 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    $1,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in Black
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    46,744 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,495

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in Black
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    59,073 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,495

    $2,555 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in Black
    used

    2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    88,740 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $1,840 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium in Gray
    used

    2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium

    108,847 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,019

    $1,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium in Black
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium

    42,392 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,900

    $1,954 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in Yellow
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    17,687 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,950

    $1,236 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in Red
    used

    2004 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    26,339 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,980

    $2,206 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe
    used

    2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    64,947 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in Red
    used

    2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    41,218 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,850

    $1,807 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in Silver
    used

    2004 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    40,074 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,700

    $2,279 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe
    used

    2005 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    15,767 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,994

    $1,456 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in Light Blue
    used

    2004 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    36,468 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,500

    $2,927 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe in White
    used

    2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe

    69,315 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,988

    $1,222 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Thunderbird

Read recent reviews for the Ford Thunderbird
Overall Consumer Rating
4.812 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (17%)
my t-bird
Deven Olsen ,08/23/2002
this car has alot of work done to it. it had a new starter, alternator, battery, transmission, rear axle, and some more. it is in the shop for a mew tire now. i hade baught the car at 25,000 kms (19,250mi.) and now it has 45,000 kms (34,615mi.) i have did the rocker panels when i baught it. it is a really nice car!!
Report abuse
