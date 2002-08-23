Used 1991 Ford Thunderbird for Sale Near Me
- 46,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,950
Bob Valenti Chevrolet - Mystic / Connecticut
Clean CARFAX. One Owner. Please call 1-800-699-2571 or visit us on the web at www.bobvalenti.com to confirm availability and location as we have multiple dealerships.Family owned and operated for over 95 years! Twilight Blue 1990 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe RWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.8L Supercharged V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1990 Ford Thunderbird SC.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAPP64R7LH118029
Stock: U582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2019
- 122,888 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,495
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1993 Ford Thunderbird LX 3.8 Liter V6, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Power Leather Seats With Inserts, Tilt Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Windows And Door Locks, Rated At 27 MPG Highway, Runs And Drives Great, Low Miles, Only $2495 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! 925-455-6666, That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Our Average Car Price Is UNDER $3000, Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. All you need is the down payment, Drivers License and proof of income. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. Visit Our Web Site At www.perrymorganexpress.com. 10% Discount For CA$H!!!!!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Ford Thunderbird LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAPP6244PH200541
Stock: 200541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-01-2019
- 85,723 miles
$9,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Leather Seats Chrome Wheels Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2004 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with 85,710mi. This 2004 Ford Thunderbird comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The Ford Thunderbird Deluxe is a well-built, yet compact and enjoyable ride that is unmatched by any other convertible on the road. With the ability to easily switch between having the top up or down, you'll be able to go about your weekday routine without feeling like you've sacrificed the weekend thrills. This low mileage Ford Thunderbird has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Thunderbird Deluxe. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird Premium with Soft Top, Hardtop, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A54Y106421
Stock: 4Y106421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 59,240 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995$2,042 Below Market
Choice Auto Sales - Murrysville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Certified Accident Free! JUST 59000 MILES! Two Tone Leather Seats! Chrome Wheels! Hard Top Included! WARRANTY INCLUDED! Don't miss out on this fantastic Ford Thunderbird convertible! With it's 3.9L V8 engine matched with a 5 speed automatic transmission this Ford Thunderbird convertible coupe gets an EPA estimated 23+ MPG highway! Well cared for inside and out! Well equipped with power windows power locks power mirrors keyless entry dual power two tone leather seats power convertible top removable hard top chrome alloy wheels and MUCH MORE! WARRANTY INCLUDED! Extended warranties available! Give us a call today at Choice Auto Sales for your personal showing and test drive of this fantastic Ford Thunderbird convertible coupe! Almost all vehicles come with a 3 month warranty or a balance of factory warranty! This vehicle has been fully serviced inspected and completely detailed unless otherwise noted. Most vehicles are available with up to a 48 month unlimited mile warranty! We offer low rate bank financing to qualified applicants and have financing available for all credit types-even if you have been turned down before!!! Hurry in to #1 Choice Auto Sales in Murrysville Today! We are conveniently located directly across from Sheetz on Route 22 at 4765 Old William Penn Highway- Route 22 in Murrysville PA 15668! Only 5 miles from the PA turnpike and the Parkway interchange in Monroeville and 5 miles from Route 66 in Delmont. Call us at 724-387-1512 email us at kirk@1choiceautosales.com or visit our website at www.choiceautosalesonline.com! Our Hours of Operation are Monday Tuesday & Thursday 9-7 Wednesday and Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-3. We are closed on Sundays. Please call prior to coming out to ensure availability of vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60AX2Y121932
Stock: 108720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,062 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$1,124 Below Market
Westcott Mazda - National City / California
Westcott Mazda strives to provide a premium pre-owned inventory. We offer all makes and models and our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are taken through a 160 point inspection and back by Mazda with a 7 year up to 100,000 mile powertrain warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60AX2Y117542
Stock: 25636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 46,744 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,495
NESCO Preowned (TX) - Arlington / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A92Y101980
Stock: 101980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,073 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,495$2,555 Below Market
Auto Speed - La Crescenta / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A62Y103850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,740 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$1,840 Below Market
Tucson Auto Sales - Tucson / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A53Y104649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,847 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,019$1,231 Below Market
Auto Deal Xpress - Hallandale / Florida
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED !! LOANS FROM 3,?000 TO 100,?000.00. ALL CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!!! BANKRUPTCY NOT DISCHARGED? LIENS? REPOS??? NO PROBLEM. IF WE DONT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE IN STOCK WE WILL LOCATE IT FOR YOU IN LESS THAN 2 DAYS! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NEEDED TO GET FINANCED!! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! BUY HERE PAY HERE --- 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH!!!Shown Prices are amount financed based on $1000 Down PaymentAll Prices Are Cash Or With Approved Credit 750 Beacon Score And above + Tax, Tag and Dealer Service Fee'sLos precios mostrados son montos financiados en base de pago inicial de $1000.00. Todos los precios son en efectivo o con crédito aprobado y puntaje de beacon 750 y superior + Tarifa de impuestos, etiqueta y servicio del distribuidor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A73Y104331
Stock: AD104331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,392 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,900$1,954 Below Market
Crest Auto Group - Kansas City / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Premium with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A32Y112814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,687 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,950$1,236 Below Market
AutoQuest USA - Fort Myers Beach / Florida
2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe Soft Top Convertible 3.9L V8 Engine 5-Speed Automatic Transmission !! Excellent Miles !! ONLY 17,687 MILES !! Non-Smoker !! Inspiration Yellow Exterior w/ Black Soft Top Black Ink Leather Interior Looking at the Ford Thunderbird Convertible lately? Step inside this Iconic American Design and your surrounded by elegance, luxury and an immense amount of features all at your fingertips. The look is unmistakably vintage 1955 T-bird, the sleek contours and cutting edge styling of this vehicle are definitely an eye catcher. There are many pre-owned luxury performance vehicles out there but if you're looking for a beautiful and affordable two-seat roadster with V8 power and high-quality convertible top in excellent condition than this is the one! !! Driver Leather Power Bucket Seat !! Tilt/Telescoping Leather Wrapped Multi-Function Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls !! 4-Wheel ABS & Traction Control !! The exterior is finished in a smooth and glossy Inspiration Yellow complemented with a Black soft top convertible. Exterior matching Porthole-window hard top NOT included. The standard interior color is black. Interior condition is superb, no cuts or tears in the leather, clean and odor free, Non-Smoker. Interior trim, carpets and headliner are in excellent condition. No water leaks, no disappointments here, beautiful condition inside and out. No pesky dash or warning lights. Call or email today for a complete and detailed walk around !! !! In-Dash 6-CD AM/FM Stereo and Eight Speakers !! Dual Zone Climate Controls - Driver and Passenger !! 17in 7-Spoke Chromed Alloy Wheels with Excellent 235/50ZR17 Hankook Ventus SI Noble2 ZR Performance Radials All-Around !! The low hood scoop and long sweeps of the fenders make for lovely scenery out the chrome-ringed and radically curved windshield. To the rear, the canvas top luxuriates in a yawning bay while the hindquarters take their time dovetailing downward and inward to a smart point, leaving just enough room for a shallow trunk bracketed by two ruby-red afterburners. In an era when engineers squeeze every millimeter of a car for packaging efficiency, the new Thunderbird squanders real estate in a way that hasn't been practiced in Detroit for decades. !! Please call today for a complete and detailed walk around with one of our staff over the phone !! Excellent Miles !! Only 17,687 Miles !! LOW MILEAGE !! Hardtop NOT Included !! The engine is a POWERFUL & RESPONSIVE 252 hp @ 6100 rpm, 267 ft-lbs. @ 4300 rpm, 3.9 Liter 32-Valve, Double Overhead Cam (DOHC) Fuel Injected V8 mated to a smooth shifting 5-Speed Automatic Transmission. This vehicle runs and drives absolutely great. This 2002 Ford Thunderbird Convertible is in excellent mechanical condition; you are more than welcome to have a certified mechanic check it out. With ONLY 17K MILES this T-Bird has barely been broken in. We cannot stress enough how great this 2002 Ford Thunderbird Convertible looks, runs and drives; all signs of a loving owner! !! 1 Key and 1 Multi-Function Remote !! Owners Manuals w/Case !! Temporary Spare Tire & Jack w/Tools !! Premium Porthole-Window Hard Top NOT INCLUDED !! Soft Top Convertible Boot Included !! Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368 / 239-985-9450. Support with shipping & financing are available. AutoQuest USA has been in business for 20 years and have built our reputation on honesty and customer satisfaction. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs. Call or email us today! Prices do not include sales tax, registration or any applicable dealer fees ($299.00). While we strive to provide accurate and thorough listing information, we are not responsible for typos or data entry errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A62Y109194
Stock: 109194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,339 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,980$2,206 Below Market
Planet Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Flagstaff - Flagstaff / Arizona
2004 Ford Thunderbird Garage Kept. Has been meticulously taken care of. Hard top Soft top, comes with hard top holder.Must see the beauty of this classic.Odometer is 36750 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A44Y106202
Stock: PJ13536A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 64,947 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
Executive Auto Gallery - Walnutport / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A73Y113899
Stock: 113899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,218 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,850$1,807 Below Market
AutoQuest USA - Fort Myers Beach / Florida
2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe Convertible 3.9L V8 Engine 5-Speed Automatic Transmission !! Excellent Miles !! ONLY 41,218 MILES !! Non-Smoker !! Torch Red Exterior w/ Black Soft Top Black Ink Leather Interior Looking at the Ford Thunderbird Convertible lately? Step inside this Iconic American Design and your surrounded by elegance, luxury and an immense amount of features all at your fingertips. The look is unmistakably vintage 1955 T-bird, the sleek contours and cutting edge styling of this vehicle are definitely an eye catcher. There are many pre-owned luxury performance vehicles out there but if you're looking for a beautiful and affordable two-seat roadster with V8 power and high-quality convertible top in excellent condition than this is the one! !! In-Dash 6-CD AM/FM Stereo and Eight Speakers !! Dual Zone Climate Controls - Driver and Passenger !! Driver and Passenger Leather Power Bucket Seats !! Tilt/Telescoping Leather Wrapped Multi-Function Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls !! The exterior is finished in a smooth and glossy Torch Red complemented with a Black soft top convertible in great shape. Porthole-window hard top NOT included. Interior condition is excellent, no rips or tears, Non-Smoker, No Odors! The low hood scoop and long sweeps of the fenders make for lovely scenery out the chrome-ringed and radically curved windshield. To the rear, the canvas top luxuriates in a yawning bay while the hindquarters take their time dovetailing downward and inward to a smart point, leaving just enough room for a shallow trunk bracketed by two ruby-red afterburners. In an era when engineers squeeze every millimeter of a car for packaging efficiency, the new Thunderbird squanders real estate in a way that hasn't been practiced in Detroit for decades. !! Please call today for a complete and detailed walk around with one of our staff over the phone !! 17in 7-Spoke Chrome Alloy Wheels with Excellent All-Season Radials All-Around !! 4-Wheel ABS & Traction Control !! The engine is a POWERFUL & RESPONSIVE 252 hp @ 6100 rpm, 267 ft-lbs. @ 4300 rpm, 3.9 Liter 32-Valve, Double Overhead Cam (DOHC) Fuel Injected V8 mated to a smooth shifting 5-Speed Automatic Transmission. This vehicle runs and drives absolutely great. This 2002 Ford Thunderbird Convertible is in excellent mechanical condition; you are more than welcome to have a certified mechanic check it out. With ONLY 41,218 MILES this T-Bird has barely been broken in. We cannot stress enough how great this 2002 Ford Thunderbird Convertible looks, runs and drives; all signs of a loving owner! !! Keyless Entry w/2 Keys and 2 Remotes !! Owners Manuals w/Case !! Temporary Spare Tire, Jack & Tools !! Call with any questions you may have 239-603-3368 / 239-985-9450. Support with shipping & financing are available. Autoquest USA has been in business for 20 years and have built our reputation on honesty and customer satisfaction. If we don`t have the vehicle you are looking for, we will find it for you. We specialize in finding the vehicle that best fits your personal needs. Call or email us today! Prices do not include sales tax, registration or any applicable dealer fees ($299.00). While we strive to provide accurate and thorough listing information, we are not responsible for typos or data entry errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A42Y119268
Stock: 119268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,074 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,700$2,279 Below Market
Quickway Auto - Hackettstown / New Jersey
Like New Condition. Still smells of leather. Paint is in flawless condition. No haze on headlights. Financing available to well-qualified buyers for 48 months @5.49% ( I will take pictures of the soft top later this week when the weather is warmer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60AX4Y100873
Stock: 4Y100873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,767 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,994$1,456 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Hayward - Hayward / California
Leather Seats Convertible Soft Top 3.9L Dohc Smpi 32-Valve Aluminum V8 Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A65Y101505
Stock: 5Y101505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 36,468 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,500$2,927 Below Market
Choice Automotive - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2004 Ford Thunderbird 2dr 2dr Convertible Deluxe features a 3.9L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Light Ice Blue Metallic with a Black Ink Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A74Y111930
Stock: 0436K17
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 69,315 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,988$1,222 Below Market
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS! PREMIUM SOFT TOP AND REMOVABLE HARD TOP IMMACULATE GARAGE KEPT SUPER CLEAN COLLECTOR EDITION FUN IN THE SUN RACE CAR ALL MAINTENANCE UPDATED INCLUDING FRONT END STEERING AND SUPENSION PARTS $600 CAR COVER INCLUDED! WE HAVE SEVERAL FUN IN THE SUN RACE CARS AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A43Y113973
Stock: 113973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
