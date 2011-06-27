Used 2008 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

This is a large heavy sedan, more like a Crown Victoria than the ​previous generation Taurus. It has surprisingly good acceleration "out of the hole" and merging onto the interstate is no problem for the naturally aspirated 3.5 Liter V-6. When you park the car or pull it into the garage is when you realize this is a full size car. OK, it IS shorter than my '63 BelAir. It is quiet with little NVH. The stereo system in the limited sounds better than the system in my "man cave". The transmission shifts smoothly and seamlessly. I did notice a lack of power pulling some steep grades on U.S. 22 where we live in west central PA. The car was frequently downshifting for more power. The climate control system is easy to set and works well. The leather upholstery is attractive and wears well. The vinyl dash and trim is soft and does not have a hard plastic feel. The size of the display in the dash for miles, mpg, miles to empty, oil life etc. are a little too small for my liking or perhaps I'm showing my age. I'll be interested to see how this car performs in the winter time with front wheel drive and new Falken brand all season Touring radials. Though we have only owned this car for a few months we have been impressed with it. The only real gripe I have with the car is that there seems to be a corrosion problem on the alloy wheels that I can't seem to get off with anything that I have tried. Since I posted this review originally, we have driven it for over a year. Last winter the car performed well for most of the winter in the Falken All Season Radials but a couple deep snows convinced me to go with a dedicated Snow tire this winter. ( Falken Eurowinter) . I replaced the alloy wheels with a black aftermarket wheel which draws lots of compliments , retaining the corroded OE wheels for the dedicated snow tires. The Taurus has performed well, with no mechanical issues thus far. It has given 24 MPG on the highway doing 65 to 70 mph on the highways. Around town it gets 15 to 19 MPG.

Josh , 04/17/2018 SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

I am 18 years old and I have been without a car until I got this car on March 27th, 2018. It was a surprise really, we were looking at a 2008 Ford Fusion but we ended up liking this one better for the same price. The car has been good to me so far. I have a job that is around 28 miles away from me so I need a daily commuter that gets good gas mileage. I was pleasantly surprised with how well the car gets on the highway in terms of miles per gallon. On cruise control it averages around 28-29 mpg. This is a nice first car. Its got a bunch of features that even my dads 2016 Ford Fusion S does not have. Power front seats. I am 6'6 and have always struggled with finding the right amount of room in cars. I sat in, adjusted my seat, and wala I fit comfortably WITH ROOM TO SPARE in the ceiling. The only con I can say I have with the car is the handling in the hilly terrain of Cincinnati can be a bit lackluster but recently been trying out turning off Overdrive and it has performed better. Another con has to due with the dealership giving me a car with new brake pads but after a couple of days of driving the rotors seemed to be warped or it could be the calipers. It brakes well still but it is a relatively expensive repair that will need to be done soon already. It brakes well regardless but the vibration is very intense when braking at highway speeds. The car handles extremely well. The ride is comfortable and luxurious but not really "Boring". Loving this car as my first car so far. :) _______ UPDATE: 2/22/2019 I last wrote a review on this car back in March 2018. I still am absolutely in love with the car. I purchased the car with 103350 miles. As of this writing with my black Taurus in the driveway it currently has 124,950 miles. So I have had about 21,000 miles of driving experience with this thing in the past 11 months. It handles great, I think I need a realignment upcoming as it is slightly unaligned to the right (due to those ohio potholes lol). The car is incredibly quiet on the road, switching from my other family's cars to this one is like night and day in how smooth and quiet the ride is. The engine has some pep, I love the enjoyment I get by accelerating this car onto the highway. I've noticed alot of drivers seemingly assume I am some old grandpa behind the wheel, I prove em wrong! :P With some fuel cleaners to help keep its performance up, I can go 0-60 in about 6 seconds. This car has had its fair share of upkeep. For one thing while I get really good gas mileage (26-27 if I drive about 85% highway) it is still pretty expensive to fill up a 20 gallon tank every 1 week - week and a half. The enjoyment of seeing "513 Miles to E" when driving highway however is very palpable. The cars weakpoint from the moment I got it was the tranny, however after some Lucas Oil Trans Slip fix and a trans flush at 106000 miles (going to get one soon coming into spring in order to keep it running fantastic) it runs well. However if theres a cold start, 6th gear is unattainable until the car starts nearing operating temp (find this a lil odd) and you gotta walk on eggshells until then. It performs well in the snow, we drove through a snowstorm in my car to Chicago in January, traction control came in handy. The rotors were fully replaced 2 weeks after purchasing. This upcoming trip to the mechanic is going to include replacing of spark plugs (might as well), trans fluid exchange and new brake pads. Theres about 1 or two microscopic tiny lil rust spots on the hood of my vehicle and the roof. However with the vigorous car wash routine I have set (thanks to an unlimited wash membership for cheap) has prevented any visible rust on the underbody and side frame. The one thing that keeps me up at night however is the water pump. See, 3.5 Cyclone V6's were designed with an internally chain driven water pump instead of an external one. They put it smack dab in the middle of the engine.... right over the oil pan. If theres failure and it does not go through the weep hole to leak on the passenger side of the vehicle, well you got coolant in your engine oil and your engine is shot. I have had no coolant leaks or oil leaks or transmission leaks, however I check every fill up both my coolant levels and my oil dipstick as a precautionary in case of the chocolate shake look. What usually is a 300 dollar job is now a 1500-2000 dollar job. Im thinking about saving up money to preemptively replace the water pump, that would give me peace of mind. With an oil change routine of every 5-7000 miles, my vehicles engine looks in better shape than some of my family's newer cars. In short, I love my car, and plan on keeping it for as long as possible. It is one of the last American sedans that has ease of maintenance (I dont know how to change my oil but I can easily change my air filter and add fluids as needed) , visibility on all sides( I have LITERALLY no blind spots), roomy(Have I mentioned I am 6'6? Lol), yet the safety for confidence.