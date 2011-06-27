  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus X
  4. Used 2008 Ford Taurus X
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Ford Taurus X SEL Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Taurus X
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,030
See Taurus X Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,030
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,030
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,030
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,030
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,030
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,030
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,030
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,030
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,030
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,030
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,030
Front track64.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.2 cu.ft.
Length200.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3959 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.4 cu.ft.
Height67.4 in.
EPA interior volume146.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,030
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Light Sage Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dune Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Ink Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Titanium Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,030
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,030
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,030
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Taurus X Inventory

Related Used 2008 Ford Taurus X SEL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles