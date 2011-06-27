Used 2008 Ford Taurus X Consumer Reviews
I really like this car
I did buy this car 6 month ago with 75K miles on it. No problems at all. Great engine and confortable interior. A little noisy in high RPM. I had 7 different vehicles in the last 2 years including Mazda, Toyota, Pontiac, Chevrolet and Ford, but this is the car I like the most. I really good CUV
I love my Taurus X!!!!!
I have owed numerous vehicles during my lifetime from klunkers to luxury. The Taurus X is hands down my favorite car. Good lines, stability, acceleration, quick braking. The interior is extremely comfortable and attractive too. Everything inside is set up with practicality in mind. I've owned a corvette convertible, Volvo, Mazda 5, Volkswagen Passat, Buick Bravado, Ford Explorer, Chevy Blazer, Mercury Sable just to name a few. I LOVE LOVE LOVE my Taurus X!!!!!!!!!
TRV Terrific Reliable Vehicle
This was a great car. it was reliable, never broke down once. We serviced it regularly and always had good tires. It was great in bad weather as we had AWD. Taurus X were built on Volvo XC chassis. I got Tboned 2 weeks ago, did 180 degree spin. The vehicle was declared to be a total loss, but my dog and i were uninjured. It was a great vehicle to transport aging parents, low to the ground so they could get in and out easily and wheel chairs and walkers fit in back. Our dog loved to ride inside it, plenty of room. Terrific vehicle, which moved our kids to and from college, plenty of room for all their stuff and it was protected from rain during the moves. We are so sorry to see this vehicle totaled, but important thing was no one was injured. Ford should make them again. Guess the Edge replaced it.
The what?
People are shocked to see it is a Taurus. The next question they have is, is it a wagon, SUV, what? We bought our Taurus to replace a Durango we had totaled. Wanted something to still get all the kids and animals in but was lower to the ground. It had 203,000 miles on it when we bought it. Drives great! Handles great! Love it! 204,000 miles now in two weeks and still going strong!
end of warranty is "sell by" date
Purchased used in 2011 with 32,000 miles, for road trips, which it excelled at. Noticed that the driver's side of the second row bench seat did not want to fold. Found that spraying silicone lube in the mechanisim and then exercising it weekly kept it working. The tach would go nuts from time to time, reading 500-1000rpm too high, or 500rpm too low. Ford seems to have expected this and built in a mechanism to rezero the tach and speedo. 25 seconds after the engine is shut off, both the tach and speedo needles swing counterclockwise for a moment, then return. When the tach went nuts, up to three start stop cycles, to provoke the rezero process, would correct it.
