Used 2014 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe Consumer Reviews

2014 GT500 after 3 years guidave59 , 04/02/2014 2dr Coupe (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful No problems with the car. Still a joy to drive, EVERYBODY wants to race........car gets good gas mileage , VERY fast and powerful. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

2014 shelby gt500 jim737 , 05/24/2014 2dr Coupe (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I've owned and driven many high po cars. This one is special in many ways. Critics complain of break fade. I've not experienced any even though pushing the car hard. Turn in is excellent mid corner and exit excellent,yes bumps can upset solid axel but it's predictable and controllable. Even irs cars can be upset with bumps. Ford chose gearing it high for a good reason. People always look at 0-60, 1/4 mile, and top end. Ford made first gear tall so they did not have to shift going to 2nd. Saves time get excellent time. Same with 1/4 mile. And 200mph top end with 3:31 gear. Then there is better gas milage no gas gusler tax all good marketing for ford.a lower gear would be a plus. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

It's nice to get more then you paid for! roushguy , 02/27/2014 9 of 9 people found this review helpful My last Mustang was a 2010 Roush 427r modified with 500HP and although overall an easier car to drive it certainly can not compare to my 2014 Shelby GT500. Simply put it's an animal under full throttle and very drivable for daily driving BUT and its a very big BUT one can not expect a supercar to be smooth as a Honda Accord. Logic dictates that high power requires heavy duty components and heavy duty requires a little more effort to handle. I ordered mine with the performance and electronic package and just love driving this car. The exhaust note is unbelievable and I just can't understand how Ford was able to build this quality car at these low prices. It's a nice testament to Carol Shelby!

High Performance Vehicle Rating Chan Davis , 05/12/2017 2dr Coupe (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My ratings are based on the intent of the car; a very high performance coupe. Those wanting cushy rides and, though it does have a great sound system, Nav, plug ins for all your electronics, that is not what this vehicle is made for. So, if you don't understand what a very if not ultra high performance coupe is, don't buy a GT500. You might kill yourself. That said, this car is extremely easy to drive, yet when asked changes modes from docile to 'screamer'. It rides like a performance car even with the suspension set to 'normal'. Obviously more harsh in 'track mode'. Summary: Ford did a great job with this car. I would definitely recommend it to anyone who understands and enjoys very high performance cars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value