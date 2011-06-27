Used 2014 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe Consumer Reviews
2014 GT500 after 3 years
No problems with the car. Still a joy to drive, EVERYBODY wants to race........car gets good gas mileage , VERY fast and powerful.
2014 shelby gt500
I've owned and driven many high po cars. This one is special in many ways. Critics complain of break fade. I've not experienced any even though pushing the car hard. Turn in is excellent mid corner and exit excellent,yes bumps can upset solid axel but it's predictable and controllable. Even irs cars can be upset with bumps. Ford chose gearing it high for a good reason. People always look at 0-60, 1/4 mile, and top end. Ford made first gear tall so they did not have to shift going to 2nd. Saves time get excellent time. Same with 1/4 mile. And 200mph top end with 3:31 gear. Then there is better gas milage no gas gusler tax all good marketing for ford.a lower gear would be a plus.
It's nice to get more then you paid for!
My last Mustang was a 2010 Roush 427r modified with 500HP and although overall an easier car to drive it certainly can not compare to my 2014 Shelby GT500. Simply put it's an animal under full throttle and very drivable for daily driving BUT and its a very big BUT one can not expect a supercar to be smooth as a Honda Accord. Logic dictates that high power requires heavy duty components and heavy duty requires a little more effort to handle. I ordered mine with the performance and electronic package and just love driving this car. The exhaust note is unbelievable and I just can't understand how Ford was able to build this quality car at these low prices. It's a nice testament to Carol Shelby!
High Performance Vehicle Rating
My ratings are based on the intent of the car; a very high performance coupe. Those wanting cushy rides and, though it does have a great sound system, Nav, plug ins for all your electronics, that is not what this vehicle is made for. So, if you don't understand what a very if not ultra high performance coupe is, don't buy a GT500. You might kill yourself. That said, this car is extremely easy to drive, yet when asked changes modes from docile to 'screamer'. It rides like a performance car even with the suspension set to 'normal'. Obviously more harsh in 'track mode'. Summary: Ford did a great job with this car. I would definitely recommend it to anyone who understands and enjoys very high performance cars.
big blue toy
I got my GT500 a few days ago and have driven it all of 45 miles so far. I'm a big guy and I was worried that the Recaros might pinch, but they don't. Still getting used to the shifter/clutch and being very gentle with the loud pedal. Shifter has a fair amount of mechanical resistance. Ride is very stiff, even with the Bilsteins on the soft setting- haven't played with the driver-assist controls yet. On the freeway, it's just waking up at 75 mph.
