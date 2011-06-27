  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,560$16,883$19,394
Clean$14,046$16,302$18,683
Average$13,019$15,139$17,260
Rough$11,992$13,977$15,838
2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,809$12,755$14,843
Clean$10,427$12,316$14,298
Average$9,665$11,437$13,210
Rough$8,903$10,559$12,121
2016 Hyundai Sonata Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,163$12,317$14,609
Clean$9,805$11,893$14,073
Average$9,088$11,045$13,002
Rough$8,371$10,197$11,930
2016 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,631$11,486$13,470
Clean$9,291$11,091$12,976
Average$8,612$10,300$11,988
Rough$7,933$9,509$11,001
2016 Hyundai Sonata Eco 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 9/30 (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,513$12,492$14,609
Clean$10,143$12,062$14,073
Average$9,401$11,201$13,002
Rough$8,659$10,341$11,930
2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,471$14,626$16,944
Clean$12,031$14,123$16,322
Average$11,152$13,116$15,080
Rough$10,272$12,109$13,837
2016 Hyundai Sonata SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,773$11,617$13,592
Clean$9,429$11,217$13,094
Average$8,739$10,418$12,097
Rough$8,050$9,618$11,100
2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,734$12,659$14,726
Clean$10,355$12,223$14,186
Average$9,598$11,352$13,106
Rough$8,841$10,480$12,026
2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Black Leather (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,506$14,643$16,944
Clean$12,065$14,139$16,322
Average$11,183$13,131$15,080
Rough$10,300$12,123$13,837
2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,957$13,995$16,187
Clean$11,535$13,513$15,594
Average$10,692$12,549$14,407
Rough$9,849$11,586$13,219
2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,989$14,001$16,169
Clean$11,566$13,519$15,576
Average$10,721$12,555$14,390
Rough$9,875$11,591$13,204
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Hyundai Sonata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,429 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,217 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Sonata is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,429 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,217 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,429 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,217 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Hyundai Sonata. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Hyundai Sonata and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Hyundai Sonata ranges from $8,050 to $13,592, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Hyundai Sonata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.