Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,560
|$16,883
|$19,394
|Clean
|$14,046
|$16,302
|$18,683
|Average
|$13,019
|$15,139
|$17,260
|Rough
|$11,992
|$13,977
|$15,838
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,809
|$12,755
|$14,843
|Clean
|$10,427
|$12,316
|$14,298
|Average
|$9,665
|$11,437
|$13,210
|Rough
|$8,903
|$10,559
|$12,121
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Sonata Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,163
|$12,317
|$14,609
|Clean
|$9,805
|$11,893
|$14,073
|Average
|$9,088
|$11,045
|$13,002
|Rough
|$8,371
|$10,197
|$11,930
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,631
|$11,486
|$13,470
|Clean
|$9,291
|$11,091
|$12,976
|Average
|$8,612
|$10,300
|$11,988
|Rough
|$7,933
|$9,509
|$11,001
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Sonata Eco 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 9/30 (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,513
|$12,492
|$14,609
|Clean
|$10,143
|$12,062
|$14,073
|Average
|$9,401
|$11,201
|$13,002
|Rough
|$8,659
|$10,341
|$11,930
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,471
|$14,626
|$16,944
|Clean
|$12,031
|$14,123
|$16,322
|Average
|$11,152
|$13,116
|$15,080
|Rough
|$10,272
|$12,109
|$13,837
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Sonata SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,773
|$11,617
|$13,592
|Clean
|$9,429
|$11,217
|$13,094
|Average
|$8,739
|$10,418
|$12,097
|Rough
|$8,050
|$9,618
|$11,100
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,734
|$12,659
|$14,726
|Clean
|$10,355
|$12,223
|$14,186
|Average
|$9,598
|$11,352
|$13,106
|Rough
|$8,841
|$10,480
|$12,026
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Black Leather (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,506
|$14,643
|$16,944
|Clean
|$12,065
|$14,139
|$16,322
|Average
|$11,183
|$13,131
|$15,080
|Rough
|$10,300
|$12,123
|$13,837
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,957
|$13,995
|$16,187
|Clean
|$11,535
|$13,513
|$15,594
|Average
|$10,692
|$12,549
|$14,407
|Rough
|$9,849
|$11,586
|$13,219
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,989
|$14,001
|$16,169
|Clean
|$11,566
|$13,519
|$15,576
|Average
|$10,721
|$12,555
|$14,390
|Rough
|$9,875
|$11,591
|$13,204