Estimated values
1993 Toyota Corolla DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$724
|$1,736
|$2,275
|Clean
|$638
|$1,534
|$2,013
|Average
|$467
|$1,130
|$1,488
|Rough
|$296
|$727
|$963
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,354
|$1,759
|Clean
|$524
|$1,197
|$1,556
|Average
|$384
|$882
|$1,151
|Rough
|$243
|$567
|$745
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,354
|$1,759
|Clean
|$524
|$1,197
|$1,556
|Average
|$384
|$882
|$1,151
|Rough
|$243
|$567
|$745
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Corolla DX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,354
|$1,759
|Clean
|$524
|$1,197
|$1,556
|Average
|$384
|$882
|$1,151
|Rough
|$243
|$567
|$745