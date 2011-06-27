Estimated values
2001 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,467
|$2,348
|$2,833
|Clean
|$1,293
|$2,075
|$2,502
|Average
|$947
|$1,528
|$1,841
|Rough
|$601
|$981
|$1,180
Estimated values
2001 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,272
|$1,837
|$2,149
|Clean
|$1,121
|$1,623
|$1,898
|Average
|$821
|$1,195
|$1,397
|Rough
|$521
|$768
|$895