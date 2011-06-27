Used 2011 Ford Shelby GT500 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Brian , 11/28/2010

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I am amazed at the way this car handles and the gobs of power. Driving home from dealership I couldn't wait for the 50 miles to pass til the supercharger kicked in. Unreal. I agree with other reviews...this car gets more stares, waves, and nods of admiration then any car I've had. Stock exhaust sounds amazing and the supercharger whine is addictive. When I drive it I am always looking for the long way home. Convertible seems solid as I have not experienced any flexing over bumps. Since all 2011 GT500's have been built it is an exclusive club you'd enter by owning one. Plus, it feels so nice to embarrass others who've paid over double to get the same performance from Germany.