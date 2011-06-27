Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban K2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,402
|$3,871
|$4,663
|Clean
|$2,151
|$3,467
|$4,177
|Average
|$1,650
|$2,659
|$3,204
|Rough
|$1,149
|$1,852
|$2,230
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban K1500 SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,168
|$1,530
|$1,725
|Clean
|$1,046
|$1,370
|$1,545
|Average
|$802
|$1,051
|$1,185
|Rough
|$559
|$732
|$825
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban K1500 SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,317
|$1,795
|$2,053
|Clean
|$1,180
|$1,608
|$1,838
|Average
|$905
|$1,233
|$1,410
|Rough
|$630
|$859
|$982
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban C1500 SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,197
|$1,660
|$1,910
|Clean
|$1,072
|$1,487
|$1,711
|Average
|$823
|$1,140
|$1,312
|Rough
|$573
|$794
|$914
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban K2500 SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,353
|$1,858
|$2,131
|Clean
|$1,212
|$1,664
|$1,908
|Average
|$930
|$1,276
|$1,464
|Rough
|$648
|$889
|$1,019
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban C2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,875
|$2,263
|$2,474
|Clean
|$1,680
|$2,027
|$2,216
|Average
|$1,288
|$1,555
|$1,700
|Rough
|$897
|$1,083
|$1,183
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban C2500 SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,246
|$1,722
|$1,978
|Clean
|$1,116
|$1,542
|$1,772
|Average
|$856
|$1,183
|$1,359
|Rough
|$596
|$824
|$946
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban C1500 SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,234
|$1,694
|$1,944
|Clean
|$1,106
|$1,518
|$1,741
|Average
|$848
|$1,164
|$1,335
|Rough
|$591
|$810
|$930
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban C2500 SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,319
|$1,813
|$2,081
|Clean
|$1,181
|$1,624
|$1,864
|Average
|$906
|$1,246
|$1,430
|Rough
|$631
|$867
|$995
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban K2500 SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,946
|$2,391
|$2,632
|Clean
|$1,743
|$2,142
|$2,357
|Average
|$1,337
|$1,643
|$1,808
|Rough
|$931
|$1,144
|$1,259
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban C1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,404
|$2,143
|$2,542
|Clean
|$1,258
|$1,919
|$2,277
|Average
|$965
|$1,472
|$1,747
|Rough
|$672
|$1,025
|$1,216
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban K1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,599
|$2,542
|$3,052
|Clean
|$1,432
|$2,277
|$2,733
|Average
|$1,098
|$1,746
|$2,097
|Rough
|$765
|$1,216
|$1,460