1999 GMC Suburban Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban K2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,402$3,871$4,663
Clean$2,151$3,467$4,177
Average$1,650$2,659$3,204
Rough$1,149$1,852$2,230
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban K1500 SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,168$1,530$1,725
Clean$1,046$1,370$1,545
Average$802$1,051$1,185
Rough$559$732$825
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban K1500 SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,317$1,795$2,053
Clean$1,180$1,608$1,838
Average$905$1,233$1,410
Rough$630$859$982
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban C1500 SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,197$1,660$1,910
Clean$1,072$1,487$1,711
Average$823$1,140$1,312
Rough$573$794$914
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban K2500 SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,353$1,858$2,131
Clean$1,212$1,664$1,908
Average$930$1,276$1,464
Rough$648$889$1,019
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban C2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,875$2,263$2,474
Clean$1,680$2,027$2,216
Average$1,288$1,555$1,700
Rough$897$1,083$1,183
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban C2500 SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,246$1,722$1,978
Clean$1,116$1,542$1,772
Average$856$1,183$1,359
Rough$596$824$946
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban C1500 SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,234$1,694$1,944
Clean$1,106$1,518$1,741
Average$848$1,164$1,335
Rough$591$810$930
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban C2500 SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,319$1,813$2,081
Clean$1,181$1,624$1,864
Average$906$1,246$1,430
Rough$631$867$995
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban K2500 SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,946$2,391$2,632
Clean$1,743$2,142$2,357
Average$1,337$1,643$1,808
Rough$931$1,144$1,259
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban C1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,404$2,143$2,542
Clean$1,258$1,919$2,277
Average$965$1,472$1,747
Rough$672$1,025$1,216
Estimated values
1999 GMC Suburban K1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,599$2,542$3,052
Clean$1,432$2,277$2,733
Average$1,098$1,746$2,097
Rough$765$1,216$1,460
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 GMC Suburban on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 GMC Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,432 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,277 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Suburban is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 GMC Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,432 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,277 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 GMC Suburban, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 GMC Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,432 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,277 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 GMC Suburban. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 GMC Suburban and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 GMC Suburban ranges from $765 to $3,052, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 GMC Suburban is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.