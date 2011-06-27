Used 1992 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Love my man's truck D Havens , 04/22/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We've had 2 Mazda Proteges and a Toyota Sienna in the time since we bought this truck, and the truck has easily outlasted them all. Granted, the red paint has faded to a funny dark pink, but it has never been in the shop for any major repairs. And, no, we don't work on it at home. My Sienna, which cost more than 3 times the amount, has cost me at least the price of the truck in repairs. Thank you, Ford, for a simple, no- frills, dependable product. Report Abuse

Satisfied original owner - 14 years atnfmc , 02/11/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This Ford Ranger is my second in a row. I purchased this one because it has air conditioning and I need it here in South Florida. I have maintained it on schedule and have garaged it whenever possible. The only large expense has been the clutch. Because of the position of the slave cylinder it is impossible to service the slave without removing the housing for the master cylinder, too. So, clutch work is expensive. All else is original and works well. Report Abuse

Tough little truck myrating2008 , 06/23/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My Dad bought this truck new in 1992 in Washington state. It's been all over the US from Arizona to Ohio. And from Georgia to Ohio back numerous times. Now the truck is mine as my dad bought a new Ford Ranger. We live in Ohio with some pretty bad winters. Even on the coldest of days truck runs great. I will never buy anything other than a Ford! Report Abuse

Recommended tabbies , 12/22/2011 4 of 6 people found this review helpful This is my dad's ranger. He fxed it up so it's like new, had an enourmous amount of problems(refused to start, worn everything, severe loss of fuel efficiency/performance etc, etc, etc, etc,) Now the brakes work like a charm, brand new engine, trans, tires, etc. main problems=BODY ROLL IS INSANE, my dad could not drive it after a short drive, he had a bad knot in his neck and I drove him home. fuel economy is on avg. 17mpg. you have to keep in the 2-3k rpm band for tiptop perfor/fuel effici. It has decent power. It's a bit loud but I like to hear the engine. overall, if you can find one, and fix it up, buy it. It's a good choice, unless your old and experience frequent joint pains. -_- Report Abuse