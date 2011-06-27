Used 1992 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Love my man's truck
We've had 2 Mazda Proteges and a Toyota Sienna in the time since we bought this truck, and the truck has easily outlasted them all. Granted, the red paint has faded to a funny dark pink, but it has never been in the shop for any major repairs. And, no, we don't work on it at home. My Sienna, which cost more than 3 times the amount, has cost me at least the price of the truck in repairs. Thank you, Ford, for a simple, no- frills, dependable product.
Satisfied original owner - 14 years
This Ford Ranger is my second in a row. I purchased this one because it has air conditioning and I need it here in South Florida. I have maintained it on schedule and have garaged it whenever possible. The only large expense has been the clutch. Because of the position of the slave cylinder it is impossible to service the slave without removing the housing for the master cylinder, too. So, clutch work is expensive. All else is original and works well.
Tough little truck
My Dad bought this truck new in 1992 in Washington state. It's been all over the US from Arizona to Ohio. And from Georgia to Ohio back numerous times. Now the truck is mine as my dad bought a new Ford Ranger. We live in Ohio with some pretty bad winters. Even on the coldest of days truck runs great. I will never buy anything other than a Ford!
Recommended
This is my dad's ranger. He fxed it up so it's like new, had an enourmous amount of problems(refused to start, worn everything, severe loss of fuel efficiency/performance etc, etc, etc, etc,) Now the brakes work like a charm, brand new engine, trans, tires, etc. main problems=BODY ROLL IS INSANE, my dad could not drive it after a short drive, he had a bad knot in his neck and I drove him home. fuel economy is on avg. 17mpg. you have to keep in the 2-3k rpm band for tiptop perfor/fuel effici. It has decent power. It's a bit loud but I like to hear the engine. overall, if you can find one, and fix it up, buy it. It's a good choice, unless your old and experience frequent joint pains. -_-
Ford Ranger XLT 4WD 2 DR. LB w/4.0 V6
I kove this truck.Great gas mileage and the engine has a lot of zip.Very fun to drive.
Sponsored cars related to the Ranger
Related Used 1992 Ford Ranger Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner