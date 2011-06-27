Used 1996 Ford Probe Consumer Reviews

Nice Little Car Don , 12/06/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful She's a nice little car, but lately she's been trying to nickel-and-dime me like crazy. I've got an oil leak somewhere, warm air is intermittent, the Airbag light intermittently flashes, the left side stereo speakers don't work 99% of the time. Report Abuse

Should I have the water pump replaced? jahmn , 07/20/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car has been fantastic. Now I have my 1st original part to replace per maintenance - the timing belt at now 60,000 miles. The mechanic suggested doing the water pump also, but there is no indication of wear or imminent failure. A logical suggestion, but are water pumps a problem with this car? I drove it down to the local classic car/hot-rod parade and got waved into it. There were people asking how it could be a Ford (never seen one). They could not believe Ford made such a good looking car. I am the original owner and ordered 5-speed manual, hot-rod red, 16" wide/chrome wheels. It still gets lots of looks. Nothing corners as well as this car - freaks people out.

Turning out to be expensive Brian , 04/29/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car for 2,500 back in may and have had to spend another 3,000 in repairs. its turning into such a hassle. when it's running good it's a great car. pretty quick, very good handling, but once again not very reliable.

Probes respond to attention classic probe , 07/26/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Having owned a probe v6 gt for 12 years, I must say its been really reliable as a day to day driver. The only problem, which caused the car not to start, was a faulty distributor module, which is an integral part of the Mitsubishi distributor used in these vehicles, {a known problem} once replaced at 163,000 km the car is running really well. I made it a habit to flush the oil at 20k intervals, while servicing the car at 5000klm intervals, and I only use Mobil 1 5w- 50 synthetic oil, k and n oil and air filters, and castrol synthetic 75w gear oil. The flush I use for the engine is liquid moly, and is very effective, hence no lifter noise! I replaced the cam belt, idlers, water pump and plugs, re book.