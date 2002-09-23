Used 1994 Ford Probe for Sale Near Me

the transmission in my '94 probe se failed at 80k, and cost 3k to fix it, which is more than the value of the car. other than normal maintanence i've replaced the O2 sensors twice, the entire exhaust system, and too many engine parts to write the air conditioning is the only thing in my car that has been reliable. plus, i have a clean driving record and the insurance is expensive. it's an inexpensive "sports car", however the repairs and parts are super expensive. unless you can do the work yourself, or have an awesome mechanic, you'll be spending lots of cash to keep the car on the road.

