2017 INFINITI Q50 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 2.0t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,746$20,996$23,364
Clean$18,155$20,325$22,601
Average$16,973$18,983$21,076
Rough$15,792$17,641$19,551
Sell my 2017 INFINITI Q50 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI Q50 near you
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,280$26,763$29,377
Clean$23,515$25,908$28,418
Average$21,985$24,197$26,500
Rough$20,454$22,486$24,583
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 2.0t Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,932$24,350$26,895
Clean$21,241$23,572$26,017
Average$19,859$22,015$24,261
Rough$18,477$20,459$22,506
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,156$22,439$24,842
Clean$19,520$21,722$24,031
Average$18,250$20,287$22,409
Rough$16,980$18,853$20,787
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,170$26,966$29,907
Clean$23,408$26,104$28,931
Average$21,885$24,380$26,978
Rough$20,362$22,656$25,026
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,040$29,774$32,651
Clean$26,188$28,822$31,585
Average$24,484$26,919$29,454
Rough$22,779$25,015$27,322
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,565$21,855$24,263
Clean$18,949$21,156$23,471
Average$17,716$19,759$21,887
Rough$16,482$18,362$20,303
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,768$24,229$26,819
Clean$21,082$23,454$25,943
Average$19,710$21,905$24,193
Rough$18,338$20,356$22,442
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,080$24,636$27,324
Clean$21,384$23,848$26,432
Average$19,992$22,273$24,648
Rough$18,601$20,698$22,864
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,354$23,948$26,674
Clean$20,681$23,183$25,803
Average$19,336$21,652$24,062
Rough$17,990$20,121$22,321
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,203$31,195$34,343
Clean$27,315$30,198$33,222
Average$25,537$28,203$30,980
Rough$23,760$26,209$28,738
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,667$28,262$30,992
Clean$24,858$27,358$29,980
Average$23,241$25,552$27,957
Rough$21,623$23,745$25,934
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,946$23,372$25,922
Clean$20,286$22,625$25,076
Average$18,966$21,130$23,384
Rough$17,645$19,636$21,691
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 2.0t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,828$19,978$22,238
Clean$17,266$19,339$21,512
Average$16,143$18,062$20,060
Rough$15,019$16,785$18,609
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 2.0t Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,958$25,412$27,995
Clean$22,235$24,600$27,081
Average$20,788$22,975$25,253
Rough$19,341$21,351$23,426
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,576$26,126$28,810
Clean$22,833$25,291$27,869
Average$21,347$23,621$25,988
Rough$19,861$21,951$24,108
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 INFINITI Q50 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 INFINITI Q50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,266 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,339 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a INFINITI Q50 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 INFINITI Q50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,266 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,339 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 INFINITI Q50, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 INFINITI Q50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,266 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,339 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 INFINITI Q50. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 INFINITI Q50 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 INFINITI Q50 ranges from $15,019 to $22,238, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 INFINITI Q50 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.