Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 2.0t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,746
|$20,996
|$23,364
|Clean
|$18,155
|$20,325
|$22,601
|Average
|$16,973
|$18,983
|$21,076
|Rough
|$15,792
|$17,641
|$19,551
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,280
|$26,763
|$29,377
|Clean
|$23,515
|$25,908
|$28,418
|Average
|$21,985
|$24,197
|$26,500
|Rough
|$20,454
|$22,486
|$24,583
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 2.0t Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,932
|$24,350
|$26,895
|Clean
|$21,241
|$23,572
|$26,017
|Average
|$19,859
|$22,015
|$24,261
|Rough
|$18,477
|$20,459
|$22,506
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,156
|$22,439
|$24,842
|Clean
|$19,520
|$21,722
|$24,031
|Average
|$18,250
|$20,287
|$22,409
|Rough
|$16,980
|$18,853
|$20,787
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,170
|$26,966
|$29,907
|Clean
|$23,408
|$26,104
|$28,931
|Average
|$21,885
|$24,380
|$26,978
|Rough
|$20,362
|$22,656
|$25,026
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,040
|$29,774
|$32,651
|Clean
|$26,188
|$28,822
|$31,585
|Average
|$24,484
|$26,919
|$29,454
|Rough
|$22,779
|$25,015
|$27,322
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,565
|$21,855
|$24,263
|Clean
|$18,949
|$21,156
|$23,471
|Average
|$17,716
|$19,759
|$21,887
|Rough
|$16,482
|$18,362
|$20,303
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,768
|$24,229
|$26,819
|Clean
|$21,082
|$23,454
|$25,943
|Average
|$19,710
|$21,905
|$24,193
|Rough
|$18,338
|$20,356
|$22,442
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,080
|$24,636
|$27,324
|Clean
|$21,384
|$23,848
|$26,432
|Average
|$19,992
|$22,273
|$24,648
|Rough
|$18,601
|$20,698
|$22,864
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,354
|$23,948
|$26,674
|Clean
|$20,681
|$23,183
|$25,803
|Average
|$19,336
|$21,652
|$24,062
|Rough
|$17,990
|$20,121
|$22,321
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,203
|$31,195
|$34,343
|Clean
|$27,315
|$30,198
|$33,222
|Average
|$25,537
|$28,203
|$30,980
|Rough
|$23,760
|$26,209
|$28,738
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,667
|$28,262
|$30,992
|Clean
|$24,858
|$27,358
|$29,980
|Average
|$23,241
|$25,552
|$27,957
|Rough
|$21,623
|$23,745
|$25,934
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,946
|$23,372
|$25,922
|Clean
|$20,286
|$22,625
|$25,076
|Average
|$18,966
|$21,130
|$23,384
|Rough
|$17,645
|$19,636
|$21,691
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 2.0t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,828
|$19,978
|$22,238
|Clean
|$17,266
|$19,339
|$21,512
|Average
|$16,143
|$18,062
|$20,060
|Rough
|$15,019
|$16,785
|$18,609
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 2.0t Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,958
|$25,412
|$27,995
|Clean
|$22,235
|$24,600
|$27,081
|Average
|$20,788
|$22,975
|$25,253
|Rough
|$19,341
|$21,351
|$23,426
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI Q50 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,576
|$26,126
|$28,810
|Clean
|$22,833
|$25,291
|$27,869
|Average
|$21,347
|$23,621
|$25,988
|Rough
|$19,861
|$21,951
|$24,108