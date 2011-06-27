  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI G37 Sedan
  4. Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan
  5. Appraisal value

2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,434$9,694$11,212
Clean$6,846$8,913$10,283
Average$5,671$7,351$8,426
Rough$4,495$5,789$6,570
Sell my 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI G37 Sedan near you
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,396$8,683$10,212
Clean$5,891$7,983$9,367
Average$4,879$6,584$7,675
Rough$3,867$5,186$5,984
Sell my 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI G37 Sedan near you
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,378$8,315$9,617
Clean$5,873$7,645$8,820
Average$4,865$6,305$7,228
Rough$3,856$4,966$5,635
Sell my 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI G37 Sedan near you
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,261$9,599$11,167
Clean$6,687$8,826$10,242
Average$5,539$7,279$8,393
Rough$4,391$5,733$6,543
Sell my 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI G37 Sedan near you
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,038$9,206$10,662
Clean$6,481$8,465$9,780
Average$5,368$6,981$8,014
Rough$4,255$5,498$6,248
Sell my 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI G37 Sedan near you
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,238$8,419$9,879
Clean$5,745$7,741$9,061
Average$4,758$6,385$7,425
Rough$3,772$5,028$5,789
Sell my 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI G37 Sedan near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,891 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,983 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a INFINITI G37 Sedan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,891 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,983 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,891 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,983 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan ranges from $3,867 to $10,212, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.