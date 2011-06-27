Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,434
|$9,694
|$11,212
|Clean
|$6,846
|$8,913
|$10,283
|Average
|$5,671
|$7,351
|$8,426
|Rough
|$4,495
|$5,789
|$6,570
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,396
|$8,683
|$10,212
|Clean
|$5,891
|$7,983
|$9,367
|Average
|$4,879
|$6,584
|$7,675
|Rough
|$3,867
|$5,186
|$5,984
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,378
|$8,315
|$9,617
|Clean
|$5,873
|$7,645
|$8,820
|Average
|$4,865
|$6,305
|$7,228
|Rough
|$3,856
|$4,966
|$5,635
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,261
|$9,599
|$11,167
|Clean
|$6,687
|$8,826
|$10,242
|Average
|$5,539
|$7,279
|$8,393
|Rough
|$4,391
|$5,733
|$6,543
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,038
|$9,206
|$10,662
|Clean
|$6,481
|$8,465
|$9,780
|Average
|$5,368
|$6,981
|$8,014
|Rough
|$4,255
|$5,498
|$6,248
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Sedan Journey 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,238
|$8,419
|$9,879
|Clean
|$5,745
|$7,741
|$9,061
|Average
|$4,758
|$6,385
|$7,425
|Rough
|$3,772
|$5,028
|$5,789