Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Kona SEL Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,253
|$21,669
|$24,637
|Clean
|$18,998
|$21,382
|$24,305
|Average
|$18,488
|$20,807
|$23,642
|Rough
|$17,978
|$20,232
|$22,979
2020 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,578
|$25,613
|$28,115
|Clean
|$23,266
|$25,273
|$27,736
|Average
|$22,641
|$24,593
|$26,980
|Rough
|$22,016
|$23,914
|$26,223
2020 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,783
|$22,233
|$25,242
|Clean
|$19,521
|$21,938
|$24,903
|Average
|$18,997
|$21,348
|$24,223
|Rough
|$18,472
|$20,758
|$23,544
2020 Hyundai Kona SEL Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,583
|$20,795
|$23,513
|Clean
|$18,336
|$20,519
|$23,196
|Average
|$17,844
|$19,967
|$22,563
|Rough
|$17,352
|$19,416
|$21,930
2020 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,288
|$24,210
|$26,575
|Clean
|$21,993
|$23,888
|$26,217
|Average
|$21,402
|$23,246
|$25,502
|Rough
|$20,811
|$22,604
|$24,787
2020 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,402
|$24,333
|$26,711
|Clean
|$22,105
|$24,010
|$26,351
|Average
|$21,511
|$23,365
|$25,633
|Rough
|$20,918
|$22,719
|$24,914
2020 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,972
|$19,235
|$22,013
|Clean
|$16,747
|$18,979
|$21,716
|Average
|$16,298
|$18,469
|$21,124
|Rough
|$15,848
|$17,959
|$20,532
2020 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,956
|$20,286
|$23,149
|Clean
|$17,718
|$20,017
|$22,838
|Average
|$17,242
|$19,479
|$22,214
|Rough
|$16,766
|$18,940
|$21,591
2020 Hyundai Kona SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,721
|$18,949
|$21,685
|Clean
|$16,499
|$18,698
|$21,394
|Average
|$16,056
|$18,195
|$20,810
|Rough
|$15,613
|$17,692
|$20,226
2020 Hyundai Kona SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,704
|$17,874
|$20,537
|Clean
|$15,496
|$17,636
|$20,261
|Average
|$15,080
|$17,162
|$19,708
|Rough
|$14,664
|$16,688
|$19,155