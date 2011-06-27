Used 1992 Ford Probe Consumer Reviews

1992 Ford Probe LX 3.0L V6 "POWER" JBLV6 , 06/14/2002 3 of 4 people found this review helpful i've have my car for 4.5 years now it hasn't had any problems and it's 10 years old... thats true performance. I have an APC dual 4" muffler on it and boy does it sound nice with that thoaty V6. The 3.0L is way more power than the car needs which makes it very fun to drive. You can smoke anyone who tries. If you want a fast reliable car i recommend a 1992 Ford Probe LX 3.0L V6... theres a reason this engine was only in the car for 3 years! Report Abuse

Nice Probe Probe , 03/12/2003 0 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car before i even drove it just the way it looks tell me everything about the car

Nice Looking Car- But Piece Of Crap PLAYBOY , 06/30/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Well, I got my car in good condition, transmission died 5 months later. Parts for these cars are MIA- you can't find them anywhere but junkyards pretty much, so it took 3 months to be fixed. Constant problems.

what is my car worth on the market now? naomi , 06/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have driven this car from coast to coast in hard rain, snow and all kinds of weather and altitude. It performs well and serves as a sleeper under the hatchback with the back seats down in a pinch. The all-around windows make my air conditioning a necessity in hot weather driving and the heater just as important in high altitudes and cold weather. A wonder to drive - as I get older I look toward fewer trips across the US.