Used 1992 Ford Probe Consumer Reviews
1992 Ford Probe LX 3.0L V6 "POWER"
i've have my car for 4.5 years now it hasn't had any problems and it's 10 years old... thats true performance. I have an APC dual 4" muffler on it and boy does it sound nice with that thoaty V6. The 3.0L is way more power than the car needs which makes it very fun to drive. You can smoke anyone who tries. If you want a fast reliable car i recommend a 1992 Ford Probe LX 3.0L V6... theres a reason this engine was only in the car for 3 years!
Nice Probe
I bought this car before i even drove it just the way it looks tell me everything about the car
Nice Looking Car- But Piece Of Crap
Well, I got my car in good condition, transmission died 5 months later. Parts for these cars are MIA- you can't find them anywhere but junkyards pretty much, so it took 3 months to be fixed. Constant problems.
what is my car worth on the market now?
I have driven this car from coast to coast in hard rain, snow and all kinds of weather and altitude. It performs well and serves as a sleeper under the hatchback with the back seats down in a pinch. The all-around windows make my air conditioning a necessity in hot weather driving and the heater just as important in high altitudes and cold weather. A wonder to drive - as I get older I look toward fewer trips across the US.
Probe = Problem
owned it for two years and spent $2500 on it without fixing burning oil problem.
Sponsored cars related to the Probe
Related Used 1992 Ford Probe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner