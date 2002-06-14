Used 1992 Ford Probe for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Probe searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Probe
Read recent reviews for the Ford Probe
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating48 Reviews
Report abuse
JBLV6,06/14/2002
i've have my car for 4.5 years now it hasn't had any problems and it's 10 years old... thats true performance. I have an APC dual 4" muffler on it and boy does it sound nice with that thoaty V6. The 3.0L is way more power than the car needs which makes it very fun to drive. You can smoke anyone who tries. If you want a fast reliable car i recommend a 1992 Ford Probe LX 3.0L V6... theres a reason this engine was only in the car for 3 years!