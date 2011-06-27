  1. Home
Used 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Mustang
4.0
Ford won me over with the Boss 302

drdub, 09/24/2012
I'll be honest...Ford has been the punchline to many of my jokes for the last 20 years. But I traded my 556-HP Cadillac CTS-V for a 2013 Boss 302 and I've never been happier. This is a "driver's car". It's simple, it's fast and it has a driver-car connection that's unlike any I've ever experienced. It's balanced and nimble, has miles of grip, race-spec brakes and copious power. The note from the quad exhaust is absolutely sublime. But as hard and loud as it can be when driven in anger, it's very comfortable and quiet when highway cruising and has just enough tech to be modern (cruise, Sync, USB/Aux, Bluetooth). The Recaro/Torsen LSD option is a must-have.

