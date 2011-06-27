Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,407
|$13,558
|$15,740
|Clean
|$11,100
|$13,184
|$15,290
|Average
|$10,484
|$12,436
|$14,389
|Rough
|$9,868
|$11,689
|$13,488
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500X Lounge 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,247
|$11,125
|$13,030
|Clean
|$8,997
|$10,818
|$12,657
|Average
|$8,498
|$10,205
|$11,911
|Rough
|$7,999
|$9,591
|$11,165
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500X Easy 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,588
|$10,480
|$12,399
|Clean
|$8,357
|$10,191
|$12,044
|Average
|$7,893
|$9,613
|$11,334
|Rough
|$7,429
|$9,035
|$10,624
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500X Pop 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,677
|$9,371
|$11,089
|Clean
|$7,470
|$9,113
|$10,772
|Average
|$7,056
|$8,596
|$10,137
|Rough
|$6,641
|$8,079
|$9,502
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500X Easy 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,919
|$9,651
|$11,406
|Clean
|$7,705
|$9,385
|$11,080
|Average
|$7,278
|$8,852
|$10,427
|Rough
|$6,851
|$8,320
|$9,774
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,979
|$9,587
|$11,218
|Clean
|$7,764
|$9,323
|$10,897
|Average
|$7,333
|$8,794
|$10,255
|Rough
|$6,903
|$8,265
|$9,613
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500X Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,086
|$10,860
|$12,661
|Clean
|$8,841
|$10,561
|$12,299
|Average
|$8,350
|$9,962
|$11,574
|Rough
|$7,860
|$9,363
|$10,849
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500X Trekking Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,669
|$11,674
|$13,707
|Clean
|$9,408
|$11,352
|$13,315
|Average
|$8,886
|$10,708
|$12,530
|Rough
|$8,364
|$10,065
|$11,746
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500X Lounge 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,987
|$12,105
|$14,254
|Clean
|$9,717
|$11,771
|$13,846
|Average
|$9,178
|$11,104
|$13,030
|Rough
|$8,639
|$10,436
|$12,214