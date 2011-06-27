Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Impala LS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,806
|$2,684
|$3,166
|Clean
|$1,625
|$2,419
|$2,853
|Average
|$1,262
|$1,889
|$2,228
|Rough
|$900
|$1,359
|$1,603
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Impala 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,551
|$2,293
|$2,700
|Clean
|$1,396
|$2,066
|$2,433
|Average
|$1,084
|$1,614
|$1,900
|Rough
|$773
|$1,161
|$1,367
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Impala SS Supercharged 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,126
|$5,626
|$6,987
|Clean
|$2,812
|$5,071
|$6,297
|Average
|$2,185
|$3,960
|$4,917
|Rough
|$1,558
|$2,850
|$3,537