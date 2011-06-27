Used 2004 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews
Super Pony Car !
This is my first Mustang, first convertible and first V6 ! I really wanted a convertible, and it really is great ! You actually feel good sitting in and driving the car, and it is spunky enough for a sports car. Really enjoyable, the interior is really pretty, all leather. My 8 year old girl iis overjoyed, and myself being 50 I really have a great time driving it, with or without the top down. Used to have a 5 liter Capri back in the 80s, and although that had a lot more power this newer Mustang is much more comfortable to drive. Gas mileage for this V6 is pretty good ! Beate, Frederick, MD
My 3.9L
We had a choice between a few beautiful 'stangs and bought this '04 40th anniversary edition. Fully loaded with a Mach stereo system. I upgraded the air filter, plugs and oil which made a major difference. I run at least 25-28 mpg, even going 80+mph. It handles very well, drove through a wy. winter storm and stuck to the road. Gotta love my 3.9L!
Can't go wrong
With the rush to get the new 2005 Mustangs, smart buyers bought the 2004 models at tremendous savings. The convertibles were well built cars with no leftover kinks from prior years. The performance for the 3.9L 6 cylinder is more than adequate and if you don't constantly 'floor it' the gas mileage is outstanding. We were able to obtain 25+ mpg combined city/highway on a 3900 mile vacation. Incredible! If you are in the market for a used nice looking sports car convertible, do not hesitate to buy a LOW mileage adult driven model. The price should be right with everyone else wanting the 'new' styles. No disappointments, and with gas so high, you can basically have it all with this model.
Mustang love
Was at the dealership to buy a Focus. Out on the lot they had parked all of the Foci next to a Redfire color Mustang convertible, 40th anniversary special. It said "buy me" to me. Either that or the saleman had super telepathic powers. Dealer must have seen me coming. I couldn't resist. Really great car to drive. Want to keep it forever.
My lil' hot rod
Performance, looks, reliability--- things you'll never get in anything from Europe. I've owned trash from the Bowel Movement Works and from MB, and there is so much more in the Mustang for the money.
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 2004 Ford Mustang Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner