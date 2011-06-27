  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.7
159 reviews
Super Pony Car !

beate, 11/09/2011
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is my first Mustang, first convertible and first V6 ! I really wanted a convertible, and it really is great ! You actually feel good sitting in and driving the car, and it is spunky enough for a sports car. Really enjoyable, the interior is really pretty, all leather. My 8 year old girl iis overjoyed, and myself being 50 I really have a great time driving it, with or without the top down. Used to have a 5 liter Capri back in the 80s, and although that had a lot more power this newer Mustang is much more comfortable to drive. Gas mileage for this V6 is pretty good ! Beate, Frederick, MD

Report Abuse

My 3.9L

whitefeather85, 02/24/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

We had a choice between a few beautiful 'stangs and bought this '04 40th anniversary edition. Fully loaded with a Mach stereo system. I upgraded the air filter, plugs and oil which made a major difference. I run at least 25-28 mpg, even going 80+mph. It handles very well, drove through a wy. winter storm and stuck to the road. Gotta love my 3.9L!

Report Abuse

Can't go wrong

D London, 10/08/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

With the rush to get the new 2005 Mustangs, smart buyers bought the 2004 models at tremendous savings. The convertibles were well built cars with no leftover kinks from prior years. The performance for the 3.9L 6 cylinder is more than adequate and if you don't constantly 'floor it' the gas mileage is outstanding. We were able to obtain 25+ mpg combined city/highway on a 3900 mile vacation. Incredible! If you are in the market for a used nice looking sports car convertible, do not hesitate to buy a LOW mileage adult driven model. The price should be right with everyone else wanting the 'new' styles. No disappointments, and with gas so high, you can basically have it all with this model.

Report Abuse

Mustang love

juneataustinmustang, 10/20/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Was at the dealership to buy a Focus. Out on the lot they had parked all of the Foci next to a Redfire color Mustang convertible, 40th anniversary special. It said "buy me" to me. Either that or the saleman had super telepathic powers. Dealer must have seen me coming. I couldn't resist. Really great car to drive. Want to keep it forever.

Report Abuse

My lil' hot rod

bobbyll, 04/16/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Performance, looks, reliability--- things you'll never get in anything from Europe. I've owned trash from the Bowel Movement Works and from MB, and there is so much more in the Mustang for the money.

Report Abuse
