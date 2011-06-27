Used 2000 Ford Mustang Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.9/408.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5250 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Measurements
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Length183.2 in.
Width73.1 in.
Curb weight3069 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Performance Red Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Sunburst Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Electric Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Charcoal
