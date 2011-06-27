Used 2000 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews

1 1/2 years late...... josh37 , 10/05/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I poasted a review of this car when i first got it in the begining of 2010. I have done NO engine or transmission work to this car. It has been very reliable and has never left me stranded. I did have to have it painted because of the cheap paint that ford used. This was my first car, and it's special to me, i named him "black stallion." My AC doesnt work, buttons started falling off the radio so i got a JVC radion/cd player installed. The ride isnt bad, the car doesnt jar your neck when you hit a bump like my grandpaws 2010 mustang. I tell myself that i want a new car, but everytime i get in "black stallion" i say, what was i thinking, this is my baby. Gas millage isnt that bad either. Report Abuse

Takes a licking Joe , 07/15/2016 GT 2dr Coupe 18 of 19 people found this review helpful This car won't stop.I've had it for 15 years and had no major problems besides recalls. I call it 'ol reliable. It always starts and runs like new. I've had no degradation of gas milage or performance. It's too bad that the resale value is so low for such a reliable vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Pretty good vehicle Young and Dumb , 05/09/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Had this car almost 6 years - purchased new. Haven't had a single problem. Runs like a breeze and everything is original. Body is still very tight and looks great. Mach stereo is awesome and sounds best with the top down. Car is a lot of fun to drive, steering is a little heavy, especially when trying to parallel park. Engine is fast on the top end, slow down low. Can still beat 2006 Acuras and many Porsches. Very happy with workmanship - the car looks and drives just as good as the day I bought it without a single squeak. Hope to keep for another 50 years. Report Abuse

Kick butt old school 5.0Mustang , 01/15/2016 GT 2dr Coupe 15 of 17 people found this review helpful I avoided admitting my appreciation for late-model GTs for a long time just because it was so un-P.C. But when the '99s came out I was intrigued. I bought my black 2000 5-speed as a lightly-used and nicely-equipped example (leather, Mach 460 stereo, etc.) in mid-2001. Words cannot express how much I loved that car. I drove it for 12 years and nearly 180,000 virtually trouble-free miles before trading it in on my current 2013 GT 5.0. The good: great performance, chunky masculine style that turns heads, cheap to maintain, very reliable, just the right touch of attitude, the sound of a 2-valve V-8 roaring through an H-pipe, reasonable economy for the performance, a good level of practicality for what it is. My kids fit in the back. Limitless aftermarket modifications and go-fast parts supply. My dealer is great. You're the coolest dad at your kids' school. Keeps everyone at church guessing. The bad: not much. There are cars with better quality interior trim, more refinement, and nicer fit and finish. But anyone buying a Mustang knows it's no Lexus. The ugly: the backwards-hat crowd in bespoilered front-drive compacts with fart cans always wants to show off in front of you. Your neighbors may hate it, especially if you install Flowmasters and do a full-bore romp on the gas pedal at 6 a.m. Or at least they'll think you're a hoon. Self-righteous European car owners may think you're tacky (full disclosure...my wife has a newer BMW X3, we're just not full of ourselves over it). Cop bait. Bottom line: If you want a fast car that is reasonably practical and has just the right dose of good-natured obnoxiousness built in, you've come to the right place. For any pre-2005 Mustang I recommend welding in a good set of subframe connectors to stiffen up the body structure for the long haul, and then driving the heck out of it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse