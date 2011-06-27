Estimated values
1997 Ford Mustang 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,357
|$2,261
|$2,752
|Clean
|$1,199
|$2,002
|$2,438
|Average
|$881
|$1,485
|$1,810
|Rough
|$564
|$967
|$1,183
Estimated values
1997 Ford Mustang 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,755
|$3,022
|$3,708
|Clean
|$1,550
|$2,676
|$3,285
|Average
|$1,140
|$1,984
|$2,440
|Rough
|$730
|$1,292
|$1,594
Estimated values
1997 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,183
|$3,740
|$4,582
|Clean
|$1,928
|$3,312
|$4,060
|Average
|$1,418
|$2,456
|$3,015
|Rough
|$907
|$1,600
|$1,970
Estimated values
1997 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,052
|$4,747
|$5,667
|Clean
|$2,696
|$4,204
|$5,020
|Average
|$1,982
|$3,117
|$3,728
|Rough
|$1,269
|$2,030
|$2,436