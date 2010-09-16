Used 1997 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina

1995 FORD MUSTANG GT HIGH-PERFORMANCE DRIVELINE WINDSOR 351 CI V8 RACING ENGINE WITH ALUMINUM HEADS 10.5:1 COMPRESSION RATIO ENGINE IS MATED TO A JACK ROUSH 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION JACK ROUSH REAR END RACING TRAC ARMS ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION TRUNK MOUNTED BATTERY WITH SHUTOFF SWITCH AFTERMARKET TACHOMETER MOROSO RACING RADIATOR 5-POINT RACING HARNESS 98 COBRA TAIL LIGHTS 03 TERMINATOR BRAKE KIT JUST TWO OWNERS AND VERY WELL CARED FOR WITH 74K ACTUAL MILES!! FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL AND ITS ORIGINAL AND RARE SAPPHIRE BLUE EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS COBRA R WHEELS WRAPPED IN NITTO FRONT TIRES AND MICKEY THOMPSON STREET ET TIRES IN THE REAR!! BRAKE CALIPERS IN RED!! POWER STEERING!! POWER BRAKES!! AFTERMARKET ALPINE HEAD UNIT!! SIRIUS XM RADIO!! LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL!! AMAZING SOUNDING MACH 460 AUDIO SYSTEM!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! POWER DRIVERS SEAT!! WINDSOR 351 CI V8 ENGINE - REAR WHEEL DRIVE PURPLE EXTERIOR PAINT - COBRA R WHEELS - MICKEY THOMPSON RACING REAR TIRES - NITTO FRONT TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - MACH AUDIO SYSTEM NEVER SMOKED IN - Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1995 Ford Mustang GT .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FALP42T4SF128450

Stock: CM6191

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 09-20-2019