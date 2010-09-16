Used 1997 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me
- 36,357 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000
Gordie Boucher Ford of Janesville - Janesville / Wisconsin
CLEAN CARFAX! - GT! - CONVERTIBLE! Leather Seats.* This Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic 1997 Ford Mustang GT has been thoroughly inspected by our Boucher Ford Lincoln Mazda of Janesville ASC Factory Certified Technicians! *Prices exclude tax, title, license and service fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford Mustang GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP45X5VF108842
Stock: 20FE0483A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 51,632 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Shottenkirk Chevrolet - Quincy / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. NEW PRICE!!!!, Local Trade In, Like New Inside and Out, MUST SEE!!!, HARD TO FIND!!!, MILES UNKNOWN. 20/30 City/Highway MPG All of our Vehicles come with added value, our exclusive Shottenkirk Customer Care. This includes Wheel Repair, Dent and Ding Repair, and Front Windshield Repair! Optional: exclusive of published sales price, all vehicles are equipped with the NitroFill product, $190.00, a nitrogen based gas in the tires for extended tire life and enhanced fuel economy. Beautiful Quincy, IL is located on the Mississippi River on the Illinois & Missouri border. If you are coming to Quincy from more than 100 miles to pick up your vehicle we will pay for 1 overnight hotel stay in Quincy. Our mission at Shottenkirk Automotive is to make sure you are 100% completely satisfied with your ownership experience. We want you to be completely satisfied; not only with the vehicle you buy, but also the way you buy your vehicle. Our professional sales & management staff will work hard to make your visit to Shottenkirk Automotive a great car buying experience. Such a great experience that you will have the confidence to buy from us again, and also tell your friends & family to do the same.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford Mustang .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP4449VF118815
Stock: K7947C2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 11,564 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
Whitewater Motors - West Harrison / Indiana
Under 12,000 original miles! * 16' Alloy Wheels * Rear spoiler * Power top * Wrap-around taillamps, Unique strut/shock absorber calibrations, Tunnel-mounted parking brake, Traction-Lok axle, Tinted glass, Tilt steering wheel w/center horn blow, Tachometer, trip odometer, voltmeter, temp/fuel/oil pressure gauges, overdrive off indicator light, Stand alone digital quartz clock, Stalk-mounted controls-inc: turn signals, wipers/washer, high-beam headlamps, flash-to-pass, Stainless steel dual exhaust system * According to Carfax's history report: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Ford Mustang GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP45X1TF134223
Stock: TF134223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 84,002 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,975
Kenosha Subaru - Kenosha / Wisconsin
1996 Ford Mustang GT Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Power Windows & Locks, MP3 Player, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Well Maintained w/Detailed Service Records, Inspected By ASE Certified Technicians, Automatic, Alloy Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, & More!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Ford Mustang GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP45X9TF197828
Stock: S11174B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 36,780 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
AutoSport Co - Blawnox / Pennsylvania
Offered for sale is a Clean Carfax 1 Owner 1996 Ford Mustang GT Coupe with only 36k well maintained and garage kept miles!! This Mustang GT packs a punch with its 4.6L V8 Engine and paired with a 5-Speed Manual Transmission you will be sure to enjoy the ride! This Mustang was never modified and was kept stock by the original owners. Around the Rio Red exterior there is very minimal wear present likewise the premium 17” 5-Spoke wheels show excellent and still have a lot of tread life left on the tires to enjoy! Throughout the smoke free black leather interior there is very minimal wear present with the dash area carpeting console and seats all showing excellent. In addition this low mileage 1996 Mustang GT Coupe with only 36k miles is equipped with options such as: Clean Carfax/1 Owner 4.6L V8 Engine 5-Speed Manual Transmission 4-Way Power Seats Power Windows Power Locks Rear Spoiler Air Conditioning 17” Premium Wheels AM/FM/Cassette Tape Stereo System Current PA Inspection Marti Auto Works Report Original Books and much more!! Feel free to call or text Anthony at 724-388-4930 for more information or to set up an appointment. We also offer Facetime as a way to go around the vehicle with you before you purchase. Also in case you are not already on our site head over to www.autosportco.com to check out 25+ pictures of each car some websites only allow a few pictures. This car is located at our Pittsburgh location 1341 Old Freeport Road Pittsburgh PA 15238. We accept trades; can help with financing options as well as your transportation needs!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Ford Mustang GT.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP42X4TF218301
Stock: 8301P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,045 milesNo accidents, 11 Owners, Personal Use
$19,979
Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia
FULL HIGH RESOLUTION PHOTOS AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION ON WWW.GASMOTORCARS.COM IF YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING TO SELL PLEASE CALL US AT (770) 455-8494WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. NEW ARRIVAL!! GORGEOUS SALEEN S281 MUSTANG IN AMAZING SHAPE. THIS PARTICULAR CAR IS NUMBER 159 OF 193 IN TOTAL AND HAS BEEN SIGNED BY STEVE SALEEN HIMSELF!!! RARE COLLECTOR'S CAR. RUNS AND DRIVES NICE AC BLOWS COLD. FRESH SET OF TIRES INSTALLED RECENTLY. EXTERIOR IS FINISHED IN RED WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE:4.6L V8 WITH VORTECH SUPERCHARGER ON IT 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION. 18 SALEEN ALLOY WHEELS SALEEN DECALS JVC RADIO HEAD UNIT MACH 1 STEREO KONI SHOCK ABSORBERS CRUISE CONTROL REMOTE ENTRY POWER WINDOWS AND MORE. GAS MOTORCARS IS A FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED CAR DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN MARIETTA GA. WE ONLY SELL VEHICLES OF THE HIGHEST QUALITY. WE SHIP VEHICLES WORLDWIDE AT THE BUYER'S EXPENSE. WE TAKE CONSIGNMENTS AS WELL AS TRADES. WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO SCHEDULE A DATE AND TIME IN ORDER TO VIEW A LISTING IN PERSON. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @GASMOTORCARS It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. Neither the dealership nor DealerCarSearch is responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer’s sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer including the pricing for all added accessories. Visit Gas Motorcars online at www.gasmotorcars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 770-455-8494 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 11 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Ford Mustang GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP42X1TF167873
Stock: C7873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,767 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,599
Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana
Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality used vehicles from $5000 to $15000. We offer easy financing for all credit situations bad credit financing is NO PROBLEM! That is what makes us the best place in michiana to buy your next pre owned car truck or SUV. Check out all of our inventory at HeadersAuto.com or stop in and see us at 1530 E McKinley Ave. Mishawaka Indiana. Visit Headers Auto Sales online at headersauto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 574-258-5353 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Ford Mustang GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP45X8TF203165
Stock: 20-645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,405 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,495
A Plus Auto Center - Colton / California
Visit A Plus Auto Center online at www.usedcarssanbernardinoca.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 909-514-0673 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Mustang .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP4447WF195083
Stock: 101880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,066 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,495
Crossroads Car and Truck - Milford / Ohio
Crossroads Car and Truck will remain open during these temporarily tough times. We offer clean facilities numerous options for online and over the phone business and will deliver your vehicle to your home or place of work free of charge* (*within a certain radius of our location). Call or Text 513-831-6900 anytime and we will do all we can to earn your business safely! Recent Arrival! Good Tires Good Brakes 17 x 8 Bright 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels 35th Anniversary Limited Edition 4 Speakers 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 6-Way Power Driver Seat ABS brakes Air Conditioning AM/FM radio Body-color Decklid Spoiler CD player Convenience Group Convertible roof lining Dual front impact airbags Floor Mats w/35th Anniversary Logo Front anti-roll bar Front Bucket Seats Front Floor Mats Front fog lights Front wheel independent suspension Illuminated entry Leather steering wheel Midnight Black GT Leather/Vinyl Trim Panic alarm Power door mirrors Power steering Power windows Rear anti-roll bar Rear Window Defroster Remote keyless entry Silver Leather Door Trim Inserts Speed Control Spoiler Tilt steering wheel Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX. Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat 1999 Ford Mustang GT 2D Convertible RWD 4.6L V8 SOHC 16V 5-Speed Manual Odometer is 9592 miles below market average! Visit Crossroads Car and Truck online at https://crossroadscarandtruck.com/ to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-831-6900 today to schedule your test drive. We have all types of financing available! Please click the GET DEALER FINANCING link below to securely apply for credit! Visit Crossroads Car and Truck online at https://crossroadscarandtruck.com/ to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-831-6900 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Mustang GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP45X4XF168367
Stock: 13167067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,271 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1995 Ford Mustang GT convertible for your consideration. The Mustang GT is powered by none other than a 5.0L V8 motor which has been found in many Ford Mustang GT models throughout the years. Mated to the large and powerful motor is an automatic transmission that shifts strong between gears. The exterior of the car is finished in Deep Forest Green and features a tan hardtop which complements the green nicely. Also paired with the green exterior is a tan leather interior which features all power operated windows and locks. Even the soft top is power operated. The car remains stock except for an aftermarket JVC radio. The Mustang is one of the cars on the Mt Rushmore of American automobiles. The 4th generation of Mustangs replaced the fox body's with more bold lines and curvaceous styling cues. The GT models featured higher performance and better handling giving the drivers plenty of ammunition to carve up roads with the good ole Ford throaty V8. Please call or email today with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Ford Mustang GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP45T1SF264854
Stock: B3182 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,489
Sierra Volkswagen - Ottawa / Illinois
COMPLETE 100% OF YOUR PURCHASE ONLINE AND WE WILL DELIVER THE VEHICLE TO YOUR HOME/BUSINESS. 1999 Ford Mustang GT Electric Green Clearcoat Metallic*35TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION, *POWER FOLDING CONVERTIBLE TOP, *GLASS REAR WINDOW WITH DEFROSTER, *MACH 460 SOUND SYSTEM, *FULL POWER DRIVER'S SEAT, *ABS BRAKES WITH TRACTION CONTROL, *FRONT FOGLIGHTS, *17" 5 SPOKE ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, *BODY COLORED REAR DECK SPOILER, *THIS VEHICLE HAD BEEN IN THE SAME FAMILY SINCE NEW, 4.6L V8 SOHC 16V.Come and see how easy it is to get a great deal at the Sierra Motor Mall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Mustang GT.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP45X3XF175665
Stock: 70158-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 74,820 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$16,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
1995 FORD MUSTANG GT HIGH-PERFORMANCE DRIVELINE WINDSOR 351 CI V8 RACING ENGINE WITH ALUMINUM HEADS 10.5:1 COMPRESSION RATIO ENGINE IS MATED TO A JACK ROUSH 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION JACK ROUSH REAR END RACING TRAC ARMS ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION TRUNK MOUNTED BATTERY WITH SHUTOFF SWITCH AFTERMARKET TACHOMETER MOROSO RACING RADIATOR 5-POINT RACING HARNESS 98 COBRA TAIL LIGHTS 03 TERMINATOR BRAKE KIT JUST TWO OWNERS AND VERY WELL CARED FOR WITH 74K ACTUAL MILES!! FINISHED IN BEAUTIFUL AND ITS ORIGINAL AND RARE SAPPHIRE BLUE EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS COBRA R WHEELS WRAPPED IN NITTO FRONT TIRES AND MICKEY THOMPSON STREET ET TIRES IN THE REAR!! BRAKE CALIPERS IN RED!! POWER STEERING!! POWER BRAKES!! AFTERMARKET ALPINE HEAD UNIT!! SIRIUS XM RADIO!! LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL!! AMAZING SOUNDING MACH 460 AUDIO SYSTEM!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! POWER DRIVERS SEAT!! AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! ALL POWERED BY THAT INSANE 351 CI V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO THE SMOOTH SHIFTING 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNERS WINDSOR 351 CI V8 ENGINE - REAR WHEEL DRIVE PURPLE EXTERIOR PAINT - COBRA R WHEELS - MICKEY THOMPSON RACING REAR TIRES - NITTO FRONT TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - MACH AUDIO SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! - - Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Ford Mustang GT.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP42T4SF128450
Stock: CM6191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-20-2019
- 45,320 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,900
Treadway Pre-Owned Vehicles - Findlay / Ohio
1999 Ford Mustang GT 35th Anniversary Edition. Clean Car Fax. Body, Top And Interior In Excellent Condition. Purchased From Estate. No Rust. Mach 460 Sound System, Leather. This Is In Show Car Condition
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Mustang GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP45X7XF225094
Stock: 1592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 237,114 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990
Red Rock Nissan - Grand Junction / Colorado
RED ROCK FOREVER WARRANTY. NO CHARGE 100% LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY RED ROCK vehicles with less than 75,000 miles, 7 years and newer, non luxury or altered vehicles, come with a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty. This warranty is valid in all fifty states. ALL At No Charge just for doing business with RED ROCK Auto Group. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. See Dealer for details. 1995 Ford Mustang V6Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Ford Mustang .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP4045SF233834
Stock: 4172221A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 102,733 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,900
Bruce Woodring Auto Sales - Henderson / Kentucky
For more pictures and information please visit us at http://www.brucewoodringauto.com ***BE SURE TO ASK US ABOUT OUR GREAT USED CAR WARRANTIES ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Ford Mustang .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FALP444XSF247030
Stock: 247030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,800 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,821
Frankman Motor Company - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Very Low Mileage: LESS THAN 43k miles!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee... Hey!! Look right here! This GT is for Ford aficionados the world over dreaming about a admirable treasure* Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Convertible roof - Power, Air conditioning, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Mustang GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP45X9XF125787
Stock: 125787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 169,812 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
Super Car Miami Group - Miami / Florida
No matter your credit situation or automotive needs, SUPER CAR MIAMI is here to work with you to get you driving a vehicle that fits both your lifestyle and your Budget.No credit?...Bad credit?...New credit?...Divorced?...Open car loan?...Bankruptcy?NO PROBLEM!!!IF YOU BREATHE YOU DRIVE!'NO CREDIT CHECK'CALL ME NOW!!Roger GonzalezBusiness Director Super Car Miami Group LLC10518 NW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33147Ventas: (800) 219-0339sales@supercarmiamigroup.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Mustang .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP4442XF177205
Stock: 177205T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,041 miles3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,281
Ernst Auto Center - Columbus / Nebraska
1999 Ford Mustang V6 LOCAL TRADE, Mustang V6, 2D Coupe, 3.8L V6 EFI OHV 12V Federal 190hp, RWD, Black Clearcoat, Charcoal Cloth, 15' x 7' 3-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Rocker Panel Stripe, Single Wing Rear Spoiler, V6 Sport Appearance Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Mustang .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP4049XF159001
Stock: P1573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
