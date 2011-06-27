Used 2006 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Focus on bang for buck bliston1 , 04/09/2011 25 of 26 people found this review helpful First real car that i've purchased coming from driving a dodge neon that i put way to much time into keeping running been driving this car since 01/08 and it's been doing great, now i've been reading through the reviews saying that it's bad in the snow, and i'm going to go out on a limb and just say they must have bald tires or be horrible drivers. living in Logan Utah i have yet to have any problems through out the 3 winters that i've had this car, and I've got 40k+ on the all weather tires. Also i'm 6'1 and fit very well into the car with plenty of room to spare may be a bit low to get into but not that bad, Report Abuse

First American car in 22 years M. Koltz , 05/02/2006 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I have owned and driven Toyotas for the last 22 years and experienced good value and quality. This Ford product is an outstanding value. The drive and feel are exceptional. Gas mileage is above average. I love the styling of the interior and exterior of the vehicle. The styling moved me to Ford along with the fair acquisition cost. Report Abuse

Fun, Fast but squeaky nickmbb , 10/25/2011 ZX4 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 37 of 40 people found this review helpful Its a nice fast city run-around car. Great on gas and is fun to drive. On the highway, it drives smooth at high speeds. Had it for 6 years now and haven't had any mechanical problems (except that squeak). Report Abuse

Nice car! mndriver4 , 11/05/2012 34 of 38 people found this review helpful I really enjoy driving this car, It's nimble and quick, visibility is the best, nicest economy car I'v ever driven. I get 32 to 34 MPG for my average with about 75% hwy. I like the way you sit high, I'ts been vary reliable 110K miles on it now. I'ts not a refined luxury car but I find it more fun to drive. Report Abuse