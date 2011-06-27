Used 2006 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Focus on bang for buck
First real car that i've purchased coming from driving a dodge neon that i put way to much time into keeping running been driving this car since 01/08 and it's been doing great, now i've been reading through the reviews saying that it's bad in the snow, and i'm going to go out on a limb and just say they must have bald tires or be horrible drivers. living in Logan Utah i have yet to have any problems through out the 3 winters that i've had this car, and I've got 40k+ on the all weather tires. Also i'm 6'1 and fit very well into the car with plenty of room to spare may be a bit low to get into but not that bad,
First American car in 22 years
I have owned and driven Toyotas for the last 22 years and experienced good value and quality. This Ford product is an outstanding value. The drive and feel are exceptional. Gas mileage is above average. I love the styling of the interior and exterior of the vehicle. The styling moved me to Ford along with the fair acquisition cost.
Fun, Fast but squeaky
Its a nice fast city run-around car. Great on gas and is fun to drive. On the highway, it drives smooth at high speeds. Had it for 6 years now and haven't had any mechanical problems (except that squeak).
Nice car!
I really enjoy driving this car, It's nimble and quick, visibility is the best, nicest economy car I'v ever driven. I get 32 to 34 MPG for my average with about 75% hwy. I like the way you sit high, I'ts been vary reliable 110K miles on it now. I'ts not a refined luxury car but I find it more fun to drive.
Focus ST 5spd Still Fun
Bought my 2006 4-door Focus ST (5 spd) in Jan, 2009. It had 6.5k mi. Now it has 44k trouble-free miles and continues to be dependable, economical, and fun. Just as tight and fun to drive now as it was 38k miles ago. 25mpg in town, 30-31mpg on highway at 70-80 mph. Has always been a great highway driver, and now with new Continental Extreme Contact DW tires, tracks like a toy slot car on the highway and just as pleasurable in town. Great combination of economy, value, reliability, and fun. Was hit from behind by Corolla while at stop light. Corolla's front end and hood was crumpled and couldn't tell Focus had been hit except for Corolla's paint on rear bumper.
