  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Focus
  4. Used 2006 Ford Focus
  5. Used 2006 Ford Focus Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Focus
5(61%)4(31%)3(3%)2(5%)1(0%)
4.5
101 reviews
Write a review
See all Focuses for sale
List Price Range
$2,200 - $6,690
Used Focus for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...21

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Focus on bang for buck

bliston1, 04/09/2011
25 of 26 people found this review helpful

First real car that i've purchased coming from driving a dodge neon that i put way to much time into keeping running been driving this car since 01/08 and it's been doing great, now i've been reading through the reviews saying that it's bad in the snow, and i'm going to go out on a limb and just say they must have bald tires or be horrible drivers. living in Logan Utah i have yet to have any problems through out the 3 winters that i've had this car, and I've got 40k+ on the all weather tires. Also i'm 6'1 and fit very well into the car with plenty of room to spare may be a bit low to get into but not that bad,

Report Abuse

First American car in 22 years

M. Koltz, 05/02/2006
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I have owned and driven Toyotas for the last 22 years and experienced good value and quality. This Ford product is an outstanding value. The drive and feel are exceptional. Gas mileage is above average. I love the styling of the interior and exterior of the vehicle. The styling moved me to Ford along with the fair acquisition cost.

Report Abuse

Fun, Fast but squeaky

nickmbb, 10/25/2011
ZX4 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
37 of 40 people found this review helpful

Its a nice fast city run-around car. Great on gas and is fun to drive. On the highway, it drives smooth at high speeds. Had it for 6 years now and haven't had any mechanical problems (except that squeak).

Report Abuse

Nice car!

mndriver4, 11/05/2012
34 of 38 people found this review helpful

I really enjoy driving this car, It's nimble and quick, visibility is the best, nicest economy car I'v ever driven. I get 32 to 34 MPG for my average with about 75% hwy. I like the way you sit high, I'ts been vary reliable 110K miles on it now. I'ts not a refined luxury car but I find it more fun to drive.

Report Abuse

Focus ST 5spd Still Fun

Proud Owner, 10/12/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought my 2006 4-door Focus ST (5 spd) in Jan, 2009. It had 6.5k mi. Now it has 44k trouble-free miles and continues to be dependable, economical, and fun. Just as tight and fun to drive now as it was 38k miles ago. 25mpg in town, 30-31mpg on highway at 70-80 mph. Has always been a great highway driver, and now with new Continental Extreme Contact DW tires, tracks like a toy slot car on the highway and just as pleasurable in town. Great combination of economy, value, reliability, and fun. Was hit from behind by Corolla while at stop light. Corolla's front end and hood was crumpled and couldn't tell Focus had been hit except for Corolla's paint on rear bumper.

Report Abuse
12345...21
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Focuses for sale

Related Used 2006 Ford Focus Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles