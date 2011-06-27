Estimated values
2005 Pontiac G6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,933
|$2,544
|$2,872
|Clean
|$1,720
|$2,267
|$2,561
|Average
|$1,295
|$1,713
|$1,939
|Rough
|$869
|$1,158
|$1,316
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac G6 GT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,099
|$2,794
|$3,167
|Clean
|$1,868
|$2,490
|$2,824
|Average
|$1,406
|$1,881
|$2,138
|Rough
|$944
|$1,273
|$1,451