Estimated values
2019 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,820
|$17,054
|$18,632
|Clean
|$15,530
|$16,746
|$18,279
|Average
|$14,950
|$16,131
|$17,574
|Rough
|$14,370
|$15,516
|$16,870
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,272
|$15,360
|$16,755
|Clean
|$14,010
|$15,083
|$16,438
|Average
|$13,487
|$14,529
|$15,804
|Rough
|$12,964
|$13,975
|$15,170
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,586
|$15,698
|$17,122
|Clean
|$14,318
|$15,414
|$16,798
|Average
|$13,784
|$14,848
|$16,150
|Rough
|$13,249
|$14,281
|$15,502
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Corolla SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,747
|$16,867
|$18,306
|Clean
|$15,458
|$16,563
|$17,960
|Average
|$14,881
|$15,954
|$17,267
|Rough
|$14,304
|$15,346
|$16,575
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Corolla XSE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,308
|$18,487
|$20,004
|Clean
|$16,990
|$18,153
|$19,625
|Average
|$16,356
|$17,486
|$18,868
|Rough
|$15,721
|$16,819
|$18,112
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Corolla XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,629
|$17,732
|$19,152
|Clean
|$16,324
|$17,412
|$18,789
|Average
|$15,715
|$16,772
|$18,065
|Rough
|$15,105
|$16,132
|$17,340
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Corolla LE Eco w/Premium Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,299
|$17,462
|$18,957
|Clean
|$16,000
|$17,147
|$18,599
|Average
|$15,403
|$16,517
|$17,881
|Rough
|$14,805
|$15,887
|$17,164
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Corolla LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,707
|$15,915
|$17,457
|Clean
|$14,437
|$15,628
|$17,126
|Average
|$13,898
|$15,054
|$16,466
|Rough
|$13,359
|$14,479
|$15,806