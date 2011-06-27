Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/2HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,905
|$18,403
|$20,234
|Clean
|$14,991
|$17,336
|$19,029
|Average
|$13,164
|$15,201
|$16,619
|Rough
|$11,336
|$13,067
|$14,208
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab SB w/1HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,664
|$15,402
|$18,087
|Clean
|$10,994
|$14,509
|$17,010
|Average
|$9,654
|$12,722
|$14,855
|Rough
|$8,313
|$10,936
|$12,701
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab SB w/2HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,617
|$18,557
|$20,698
|Clean
|$14,720
|$17,481
|$19,465
|Average
|$12,925
|$15,329
|$17,000
|Rough
|$11,131
|$13,176
|$14,534
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/1HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,354
|$16,313
|$19,157
|Clean
|$11,644
|$15,367
|$18,016
|Average
|$10,224
|$13,475
|$15,734
|Rough
|$8,805
|$11,583
|$13,452