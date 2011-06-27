Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,343
|$1,745
|Clean
|$522
|$1,187
|$1,544
|Average
|$382
|$875
|$1,141
|Rough
|$242
|$563
|$739
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Cavalier 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$634
|$1,358
|$1,745
|Clean
|$559
|$1,200
|$1,544
|Average
|$409
|$885
|$1,141
|Rough
|$259
|$569
|$739
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Cavalier 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$637
|$1,360
|$1,745
|Clean
|$561
|$1,202
|$1,544
|Average
|$411
|$886
|$1,141
|Rough
|$260
|$570
|$739
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$920
|$2,038
|$2,637
|Clean
|$811
|$1,802
|$2,333
|Average
|$593
|$1,328
|$1,724
|Rough
|$376
|$854
|$1,116
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$721
|$1,579
|$2,036
|Clean
|$636
|$1,395
|$1,801
|Average
|$465
|$1,028
|$1,332
|Rough
|$295
|$661
|$862