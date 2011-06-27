Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,725
|$2,592
|$3,030
|Clean
|$1,544
|$2,319
|$2,717
|Average
|$1,181
|$1,773
|$2,093
|Rough
|$817
|$1,227
|$1,468
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,382
|$3,053
|$3,382
|Clean
|$2,131
|$2,732
|$3,033
|Average
|$1,630
|$2,089
|$2,336
|Rough
|$1,128
|$1,446
|$1,639
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,054
|$4,792
|$5,675
|Clean
|$2,732
|$4,288
|$5,090
|Average
|$2,089
|$3,278
|$3,920
|Rough
|$1,446
|$2,269
|$2,750
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,217
|$3,359
|$3,936
|Clean
|$1,984
|$3,006
|$3,530
|Average
|$1,517
|$2,298
|$2,719
|Rough
|$1,050
|$1,591
|$1,907
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,766
|$2,666
|$3,121
|Clean
|$1,580
|$2,385
|$2,799
|Average
|$1,208
|$1,824
|$2,156
|Rough
|$836
|$1,262
|$1,512
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS HD 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,870
|$3,453
|$3,730
|Clean
|$2,568
|$3,089
|$3,346
|Average
|$1,963
|$2,362
|$2,577
|Rough
|$1,359
|$1,635
|$1,808
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,670
|$3,778
|$4,333
|Clean
|$2,388
|$3,380
|$3,886
|Average
|$1,826
|$2,584
|$2,993
|Rough
|$1,264
|$1,789
|$2,100
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,865
|$2,931
|$3,470
|Clean
|$1,669
|$2,622
|$3,113
|Average
|$1,276
|$2,005
|$2,397
|Rough
|$883
|$1,388
|$1,682
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,385
|$3,605
|$4,222
|Clean
|$2,134
|$3,226
|$3,787
|Average
|$1,631
|$2,466
|$2,916
|Rough
|$1,129
|$1,707
|$2,046
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,450
|$3,957
|$4,722
|Clean
|$2,192
|$3,540
|$4,236
|Average
|$1,676
|$2,707
|$3,262
|Rough
|$1,160
|$1,874
|$2,289
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,743
|$2,934
|$3,541
|Clean
|$1,560
|$2,625
|$3,176
|Average
|$1,193
|$2,007
|$2,446
|Rough
|$826
|$1,389
|$1,716
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,370
|$3,586
|$4,202
|Clean
|$2,120
|$3,208
|$3,769
|Average
|$1,621
|$2,453
|$2,903
|Rough
|$1,122
|$1,698
|$2,036
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,087
|$3,260
|$3,855
|Clean
|$1,867
|$2,916
|$3,457
|Average
|$1,428
|$2,230
|$2,663
|Rough
|$989
|$1,543
|$1,868
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,870
|$2,666
|$3,065
|Clean
|$1,674
|$2,385
|$2,749
|Average
|$1,280
|$1,824
|$2,117
|Rough
|$886
|$1,262
|$1,485