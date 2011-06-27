  1. Home
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,725$2,592$3,030
Clean$1,544$2,319$2,717
Average$1,181$1,773$2,093
Rough$817$1,227$1,468
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,382$3,053$3,382
Clean$2,131$2,732$3,033
Average$1,630$2,089$2,336
Rough$1,128$1,446$1,639
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,054$4,792$5,675
Clean$2,732$4,288$5,090
Average$2,089$3,278$3,920
Rough$1,446$2,269$2,750
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,217$3,359$3,936
Clean$1,984$3,006$3,530
Average$1,517$2,298$2,719
Rough$1,050$1,591$1,907
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,766$2,666$3,121
Clean$1,580$2,385$2,799
Average$1,208$1,824$2,156
Rough$836$1,262$1,512
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS HD 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,870$3,453$3,730
Clean$2,568$3,089$3,346
Average$1,963$2,362$2,577
Rough$1,359$1,635$1,808
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,670$3,778$4,333
Clean$2,388$3,380$3,886
Average$1,826$2,584$2,993
Rough$1,264$1,789$2,100
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,865$2,931$3,470
Clean$1,669$2,622$3,113
Average$1,276$2,005$2,397
Rough$883$1,388$1,682
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,385$3,605$4,222
Clean$2,134$3,226$3,787
Average$1,631$2,466$2,916
Rough$1,129$1,707$2,046
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,450$3,957$4,722
Clean$2,192$3,540$4,236
Average$1,676$2,707$3,262
Rough$1,160$1,874$2,289
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,743$2,934$3,541
Clean$1,560$2,625$3,176
Average$1,193$2,007$2,446
Rough$826$1,389$1,716
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,370$3,586$4,202
Clean$2,120$3,208$3,769
Average$1,621$2,453$2,903
Rough$1,122$1,698$2,036
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,087$3,260$3,855
Clean$1,867$2,916$3,457
Average$1,428$2,230$2,663
Rough$989$1,543$1,868
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,870$2,666$3,065
Clean$1,674$2,385$2,749
Average$1,280$1,824$2,117
Rough$886$1,262$1,485
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,580 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,385 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,580 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,385 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,580 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,385 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series ranges from $836 to $3,121, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.