Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Lumina Z34 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,344
|$1,753
|Clean
|$519
|$1,185
|$1,546
|Average
|$377
|$868
|$1,132
|Rough
|$235
|$550
|$717
