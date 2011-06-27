  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,574$9,971$11,805
Clean$6,017$9,122$10,798
Average$4,904$7,425$8,783
Rough$3,791$5,728$6,768
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,240$9,511$11,277
Clean$5,712$8,702$10,315
Average$4,655$7,083$8,390
Rough$3,598$5,464$6,465
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,859$12,524$14,503
Clean$8,109$11,458$13,265
Average$6,609$9,327$10,790
Rough$5,109$7,195$8,315
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,341$14,504$16,753
Clean$9,465$13,270$15,323
Average$7,714$10,801$12,464
Rough$5,963$8,333$9,605
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,762$11,565$13,620
Clean$7,104$10,581$12,458
Average$5,790$8,612$10,133
Rough$4,476$6,644$7,809
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT3 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,982$16,364$19,270
Clean$10,052$14,971$17,626
Average$8,192$12,186$14,337
Rough$6,333$9,401$11,048
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,048$10,502$12,367
Clean$6,451$9,608$11,312
Average$5,258$7,820$9,201
Rough$4,064$6,033$7,090
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,096$11,047$12,641
Clean$7,410$10,106$11,562
Average$6,039$8,226$9,405
Rough$4,668$6,346$7,247
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,064$11,488$13,338
Clean$7,381$10,510$12,200
Average$6,016$8,555$9,923
Rough$4,650$6,599$7,647
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,168$10,842$12,826
Clean$6,561$9,919$11,732
Average$5,347$8,074$9,543
Rough$4,134$6,229$7,353
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,093$11,515$13,362
Clean$7,408$10,535$12,222
Average$6,037$8,575$9,941
Rough$4,667$6,615$7,661
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,015$10,452$12,310
Clean$6,421$9,563$11,259
Average$5,233$7,784$9,158
Rough$4,045$6,005$7,057
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT3 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,868$11,724$13,806
Clean$7,202$10,726$12,628
Average$5,869$8,731$10,272
Rough$4,537$6,735$7,915
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,126$12,109$14,259
Clean$7,438$11,078$13,042
Average$6,062$9,017$10,609
Rough$4,686$6,956$8,175
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,682$11,120$12,978
Clean$7,032$10,174$11,871
Average$5,731$8,281$9,656
Rough$4,430$6,388$7,441
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,804$10,313$12,208
Clean$6,228$9,436$11,166
Average$5,076$7,680$9,083
Rough$3,923$5,925$6,999
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,404$7,786$9,071
Clean$4,946$7,123$8,297
Average$4,031$5,798$6,749
Rough$3,116$4,473$5,201
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,889$10,110$11,849
Clean$6,306$9,249$10,837
Average$5,139$7,529$8,815
Rough$3,973$5,808$6,793
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,228$8,863$10,285
Clean$5,701$8,109$9,408
Average$4,646$6,600$7,652
Rough$3,592$5,092$5,897
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,623$9,869$11,621
Clean$6,062$9,029$10,630
Average$4,941$7,349$8,646
Rough$3,819$5,669$6,663
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,082$13,533$15,938
Clean$8,313$12,382$14,578
Average$6,775$10,078$11,858
Rough$5,237$7,775$9,138
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,553$9,763$11,498
Clean$5,998$8,933$10,517
Average$4,888$7,271$8,555
Rough$3,779$5,609$6,592
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,706$9,516$11,032
Clean$6,138$8,706$10,091
Average$5,003$7,086$8,208
Rough$3,867$5,467$6,325
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,289$9,247$10,844
Clean$5,757$8,460$9,919
Average$4,692$6,886$8,068
Rough$3,627$5,312$6,217
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,468$11,258$12,765
Clean$7,751$10,300$11,676
Average$6,317$8,384$9,497
Rough$4,883$6,468$7,319
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,359$10,743$12,571
Clean$6,736$9,828$11,498
Average$5,489$8,000$9,353
Rough$4,243$6,171$7,207
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,753$13,042$15,360
Clean$8,012$11,932$14,049
Average$6,530$9,712$11,428
Rough$5,047$7,493$8,806
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,565$9,380$10,900
Clean$6,009$8,582$9,970
Average$4,897$6,985$8,110
Rough$3,785$5,389$6,249
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,397$11,022$12,981
Clean$6,771$10,084$11,873
Average$5,518$8,208$9,658
Rough$4,266$6,332$7,442
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,174$10,776$12,723
Clean$6,567$9,859$11,637
Average$5,352$8,025$9,466
Rough$4,137$6,191$7,294
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,171$10,560$12,391
Clean$6,564$9,661$11,333
Average$5,349$7,864$9,219
Rough$4,135$6,067$7,104
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,182$7,492$8,740
Clean$4,743$6,854$7,994
Average$3,866$5,579$6,503
Rough$2,988$4,304$5,011
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,736$8,219$9,562
Clean$5,250$7,520$8,746
Average$4,279$6,121$7,114
Rough$3,307$4,722$5,482
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,545$11,860$13,650
Clean$7,822$10,850$12,486
Average$6,374$8,832$10,156
Rough$4,927$6,813$7,826
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,794$9,662$11,210
Clean$6,218$8,840$10,254
Average$5,068$7,195$8,340
Rough$3,917$5,551$6,427
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,286$9,194$10,764
Clean$5,753$8,411$9,846
Average$4,689$6,847$8,009
Rough$3,625$5,282$6,171
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,188$8,893$10,355
Clean$5,664$8,136$9,471
Average$4,616$6,623$7,704
Rough$3,568$5,109$5,936
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,984$9,172$10,893
Clean$5,478$8,391$9,964
Average$4,464$6,830$8,104
Rough$3,451$5,269$6,245
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,046$10,281$12,028
Clean$6,449$9,406$11,001
Average$5,256$7,656$8,948
Rough$4,063$5,906$6,896
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,300$9,421$11,106
Clean$5,766$8,619$10,158
Average$4,699$7,016$8,263
Rough$3,633$5,412$6,367
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,889$8,402$9,760
Clean$5,390$7,687$8,927
Average$4,393$6,257$7,261
Rough$3,396$4,827$5,596
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,796$8,636$10,171
Clean$5,306$7,901$9,303
Average$4,324$6,431$7,567
Rough$3,342$4,961$5,831
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,706$10,263$11,645
Clean$7,053$9,389$10,651
Average$5,748$7,643$8,664
Rough$4,443$5,896$6,676
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,730$11,751$13,383
Clean$7,990$10,751$12,241
Average$6,512$8,751$9,957
Rough$5,034$6,751$7,673
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,919$10,154$11,901
Clean$6,333$9,290$10,886
Average$5,161$7,562$8,854
Rough$3,989$5,833$6,823
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,274$12,329$14,519
Clean$7,574$11,279$13,280
Average$6,172$9,181$10,802
Rough$4,771$7,083$8,324
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,100$10,579$12,458
Clean$6,498$9,678$11,395
Average$5,296$7,878$9,269
Rough$4,094$6,077$7,143
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,780$9,575$11,085
Clean$6,206$8,760$10,139
Average$5,057$7,131$8,247
Rough$3,909$5,501$6,355
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,365$10,616$12,372
Clean$6,741$9,713$11,316
Average$5,494$7,906$9,205
Rough$4,247$6,099$7,093
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,743 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,854 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,743 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,854 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,743 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,854 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 ranges from $2,988 to $8,740, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.