Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,574
|$9,971
|$11,805
|Clean
|$6,017
|$9,122
|$10,798
|Average
|$4,904
|$7,425
|$8,783
|Rough
|$3,791
|$5,728
|$6,768
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,240
|$9,511
|$11,277
|Clean
|$5,712
|$8,702
|$10,315
|Average
|$4,655
|$7,083
|$8,390
|Rough
|$3,598
|$5,464
|$6,465
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,859
|$12,524
|$14,503
|Clean
|$8,109
|$11,458
|$13,265
|Average
|$6,609
|$9,327
|$10,790
|Rough
|$5,109
|$7,195
|$8,315
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,341
|$14,504
|$16,753
|Clean
|$9,465
|$13,270
|$15,323
|Average
|$7,714
|$10,801
|$12,464
|Rough
|$5,963
|$8,333
|$9,605
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,762
|$11,565
|$13,620
|Clean
|$7,104
|$10,581
|$12,458
|Average
|$5,790
|$8,612
|$10,133
|Rough
|$4,476
|$6,644
|$7,809
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT3 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,982
|$16,364
|$19,270
|Clean
|$10,052
|$14,971
|$17,626
|Average
|$8,192
|$12,186
|$14,337
|Rough
|$6,333
|$9,401
|$11,048
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,048
|$10,502
|$12,367
|Clean
|$6,451
|$9,608
|$11,312
|Average
|$5,258
|$7,820
|$9,201
|Rough
|$4,064
|$6,033
|$7,090
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,096
|$11,047
|$12,641
|Clean
|$7,410
|$10,106
|$11,562
|Average
|$6,039
|$8,226
|$9,405
|Rough
|$4,668
|$6,346
|$7,247
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,064
|$11,488
|$13,338
|Clean
|$7,381
|$10,510
|$12,200
|Average
|$6,016
|$8,555
|$9,923
|Rough
|$4,650
|$6,599
|$7,647
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,168
|$10,842
|$12,826
|Clean
|$6,561
|$9,919
|$11,732
|Average
|$5,347
|$8,074
|$9,543
|Rough
|$4,134
|$6,229
|$7,353
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,093
|$11,515
|$13,362
|Clean
|$7,408
|$10,535
|$12,222
|Average
|$6,037
|$8,575
|$9,941
|Rough
|$4,667
|$6,615
|$7,661
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,015
|$10,452
|$12,310
|Clean
|$6,421
|$9,563
|$11,259
|Average
|$5,233
|$7,784
|$9,158
|Rough
|$4,045
|$6,005
|$7,057
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT3 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,868
|$11,724
|$13,806
|Clean
|$7,202
|$10,726
|$12,628
|Average
|$5,869
|$8,731
|$10,272
|Rough
|$4,537
|$6,735
|$7,915
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,126
|$12,109
|$14,259
|Clean
|$7,438
|$11,078
|$13,042
|Average
|$6,062
|$9,017
|$10,609
|Rough
|$4,686
|$6,956
|$8,175
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,682
|$11,120
|$12,978
|Clean
|$7,032
|$10,174
|$11,871
|Average
|$5,731
|$8,281
|$9,656
|Rough
|$4,430
|$6,388
|$7,441
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,804
|$10,313
|$12,208
|Clean
|$6,228
|$9,436
|$11,166
|Average
|$5,076
|$7,680
|$9,083
|Rough
|$3,923
|$5,925
|$6,999
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,404
|$7,786
|$9,071
|Clean
|$4,946
|$7,123
|$8,297
|Average
|$4,031
|$5,798
|$6,749
|Rough
|$3,116
|$4,473
|$5,201
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,889
|$10,110
|$11,849
|Clean
|$6,306
|$9,249
|$10,837
|Average
|$5,139
|$7,529
|$8,815
|Rough
|$3,973
|$5,808
|$6,793
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,228
|$8,863
|$10,285
|Clean
|$5,701
|$8,109
|$9,408
|Average
|$4,646
|$6,600
|$7,652
|Rough
|$3,592
|$5,092
|$5,897
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,623
|$9,869
|$11,621
|Clean
|$6,062
|$9,029
|$10,630
|Average
|$4,941
|$7,349
|$8,646
|Rough
|$3,819
|$5,669
|$6,663
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,082
|$13,533
|$15,938
|Clean
|$8,313
|$12,382
|$14,578
|Average
|$6,775
|$10,078
|$11,858
|Rough
|$5,237
|$7,775
|$9,138
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,553
|$9,763
|$11,498
|Clean
|$5,998
|$8,933
|$10,517
|Average
|$4,888
|$7,271
|$8,555
|Rough
|$3,779
|$5,609
|$6,592
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,706
|$9,516
|$11,032
|Clean
|$6,138
|$8,706
|$10,091
|Average
|$5,003
|$7,086
|$8,208
|Rough
|$3,867
|$5,467
|$6,325
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,289
|$9,247
|$10,844
|Clean
|$5,757
|$8,460
|$9,919
|Average
|$4,692
|$6,886
|$8,068
|Rough
|$3,627
|$5,312
|$6,217
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,468
|$11,258
|$12,765
|Clean
|$7,751
|$10,300
|$11,676
|Average
|$6,317
|$8,384
|$9,497
|Rough
|$4,883
|$6,468
|$7,319
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,359
|$10,743
|$12,571
|Clean
|$6,736
|$9,828
|$11,498
|Average
|$5,489
|$8,000
|$9,353
|Rough
|$4,243
|$6,171
|$7,207
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,753
|$13,042
|$15,360
|Clean
|$8,012
|$11,932
|$14,049
|Average
|$6,530
|$9,712
|$11,428
|Rough
|$5,047
|$7,493
|$8,806
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,565
|$9,380
|$10,900
|Clean
|$6,009
|$8,582
|$9,970
|Average
|$4,897
|$6,985
|$8,110
|Rough
|$3,785
|$5,389
|$6,249
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,397
|$11,022
|$12,981
|Clean
|$6,771
|$10,084
|$11,873
|Average
|$5,518
|$8,208
|$9,658
|Rough
|$4,266
|$6,332
|$7,442
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,174
|$10,776
|$12,723
|Clean
|$6,567
|$9,859
|$11,637
|Average
|$5,352
|$8,025
|$9,466
|Rough
|$4,137
|$6,191
|$7,294
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,171
|$10,560
|$12,391
|Clean
|$6,564
|$9,661
|$11,333
|Average
|$5,349
|$7,864
|$9,219
|Rough
|$4,135
|$6,067
|$7,104
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,182
|$7,492
|$8,740
|Clean
|$4,743
|$6,854
|$7,994
|Average
|$3,866
|$5,579
|$6,503
|Rough
|$2,988
|$4,304
|$5,011
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,736
|$8,219
|$9,562
|Clean
|$5,250
|$7,520
|$8,746
|Average
|$4,279
|$6,121
|$7,114
|Rough
|$3,307
|$4,722
|$5,482
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,545
|$11,860
|$13,650
|Clean
|$7,822
|$10,850
|$12,486
|Average
|$6,374
|$8,832
|$10,156
|Rough
|$4,927
|$6,813
|$7,826
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,794
|$9,662
|$11,210
|Clean
|$6,218
|$8,840
|$10,254
|Average
|$5,068
|$7,195
|$8,340
|Rough
|$3,917
|$5,551
|$6,427
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,286
|$9,194
|$10,764
|Clean
|$5,753
|$8,411
|$9,846
|Average
|$4,689
|$6,847
|$8,009
|Rough
|$3,625
|$5,282
|$6,171
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,188
|$8,893
|$10,355
|Clean
|$5,664
|$8,136
|$9,471
|Average
|$4,616
|$6,623
|$7,704
|Rough
|$3,568
|$5,109
|$5,936
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,984
|$9,172
|$10,893
|Clean
|$5,478
|$8,391
|$9,964
|Average
|$4,464
|$6,830
|$8,104
|Rough
|$3,451
|$5,269
|$6,245
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,046
|$10,281
|$12,028
|Clean
|$6,449
|$9,406
|$11,001
|Average
|$5,256
|$7,656
|$8,948
|Rough
|$4,063
|$5,906
|$6,896
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,300
|$9,421
|$11,106
|Clean
|$5,766
|$8,619
|$10,158
|Average
|$4,699
|$7,016
|$8,263
|Rough
|$3,633
|$5,412
|$6,367
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,889
|$8,402
|$9,760
|Clean
|$5,390
|$7,687
|$8,927
|Average
|$4,393
|$6,257
|$7,261
|Rough
|$3,396
|$4,827
|$5,596
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,796
|$8,636
|$10,171
|Clean
|$5,306
|$7,901
|$9,303
|Average
|$4,324
|$6,431
|$7,567
|Rough
|$3,342
|$4,961
|$5,831
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,706
|$10,263
|$11,645
|Clean
|$7,053
|$9,389
|$10,651
|Average
|$5,748
|$7,643
|$8,664
|Rough
|$4,443
|$5,896
|$6,676
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,730
|$11,751
|$13,383
|Clean
|$7,990
|$10,751
|$12,241
|Average
|$6,512
|$8,751
|$9,957
|Rough
|$5,034
|$6,751
|$7,673
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,919
|$10,154
|$11,901
|Clean
|$6,333
|$9,290
|$10,886
|Average
|$5,161
|$7,562
|$8,854
|Rough
|$3,989
|$5,833
|$6,823
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,274
|$12,329
|$14,519
|Clean
|$7,574
|$11,279
|$13,280
|Average
|$6,172
|$9,181
|$10,802
|Rough
|$4,771
|$7,083
|$8,324
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,100
|$10,579
|$12,458
|Clean
|$6,498
|$9,678
|$11,395
|Average
|$5,296
|$7,878
|$9,269
|Rough
|$4,094
|$6,077
|$7,143
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,780
|$9,575
|$11,085
|Clean
|$6,206
|$8,760
|$10,139
|Average
|$5,057
|$7,131
|$8,247
|Rough
|$3,909
|$5,501
|$6,355
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,365
|$10,616
|$12,372
|Clean
|$6,741
|$9,713
|$11,316
|Average
|$5,494
|$7,906
|$9,205
|Rough
|$4,247
|$6,099
|$7,093