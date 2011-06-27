  1. Home
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,928$7,875$9,433
Clean$4,458$7,120$8,535
Average$3,516$5,611$6,741
Rough$2,574$4,102$4,946
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,404$8,800$10,596
Clean$4,887$7,957$9,588
Average$3,855$6,271$7,572
Rough$2,823$4,584$5,556
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,022$8,372$10,143
Clean$4,542$7,570$9,178
Average$3,583$5,965$7,248
Rough$2,623$4,361$5,318
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,333$9,022$10,974
Clean$4,824$8,158$9,930
Average$3,805$6,429$7,842
Rough$2,786$4,700$5,754
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,637$10,194$12,072
Clean$6,003$9,218$10,923
Average$4,735$7,264$8,626
Rough$3,467$5,310$6,329
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,544$7,137$8,507
Clean$4,110$6,453$7,698
Average$3,242$5,085$6,079
Rough$2,374$3,718$4,460
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,625$13,247$15,687
Clean$7,801$11,978$14,194
Average$6,153$9,439$11,210
Rough$4,505$6,901$8,225
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,157$9,457$11,200
Clean$5,569$8,551$10,134
Average$4,392$6,739$8,003
Rough$3,216$4,926$5,872
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,715$10,175$11,999
Clean$6,074$9,200$10,857
Average$4,791$7,250$8,574
Rough$3,508$5,300$6,291
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,143$8,483$10,249
Clean$4,652$7,670$9,274
Average$3,669$6,044$7,324
Rough$2,686$4,419$5,374
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,355$12,407$14,543
Clean$7,557$11,218$13,160
Average$5,961$8,841$10,392
Rough$4,364$6,463$7,625
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,919$8,923$10,507
Clean$5,354$8,068$9,508
Average$4,223$6,358$7,508
Rough$3,092$4,648$5,509
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,234$9,806$11,694
Clean$5,639$8,867$10,581
Average$4,448$6,987$8,356
Rough$3,256$5,108$6,131
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,392$9,339$10,891
Clean$5,782$8,444$9,855
Average$4,560$6,654$7,782
Rough$3,339$4,864$5,710
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,240$8,122$9,645
Clean$4,739$7,344$8,727
Average$3,738$5,787$6,892
Rough$2,737$4,231$5,057
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,420$8,219$9,695
Clean$4,902$7,432$8,773
Average$3,867$5,857$6,928
Rough$2,831$4,281$5,083
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,186$9,503$11,253
Clean$5,595$8,592$10,182
Average$4,413$6,771$8,041
Rough$3,231$4,950$5,900
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,448$9,700$11,416
Clean$5,832$8,771$10,330
Average$4,600$6,912$8,158
Rough$3,368$5,053$5,986
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,150$9,265$10,907
Clean$5,563$8,377$9,869
Average$4,388$6,601$7,794
Rough$3,212$4,826$5,719
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,021$12,321$14,591
Clean$7,255$11,141$13,203
Average$5,723$8,779$10,426
Rough$4,190$6,418$7,650
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,611$11,690$13,844
Clean$6,884$10,570$12,527
Average$5,429$8,330$9,893
Rough$3,975$6,089$7,258
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,508$8,493$10,069
Clean$4,981$7,679$9,111
Average$3,929$6,052$7,195
Rough$2,877$4,424$5,279
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,256$8,434$10,115
Clean$4,754$7,626$9,152
Average$3,750$6,010$7,228
Rough$2,745$4,393$5,303
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,171$9,347$11,021
Clean$5,581$8,451$9,973
Average$4,402$6,660$7,875
Rough$3,223$4,869$5,778
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,746$7,718$9,289
Clean$4,293$6,979$8,405
Average$3,386$5,499$6,638
Rough$2,479$4,020$4,870
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,928$8,096$9,770
Clean$4,458$7,320$8,841
Average$3,516$5,769$6,982
Rough$2,574$4,217$5,123
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,594$7,593$9,179
Clean$4,155$6,866$8,306
Average$3,277$5,411$6,559
Rough$2,400$3,955$4,813
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,098$9,310$11,005
Clean$5,516$8,418$9,958
Average$4,350$6,634$7,864
Rough$3,185$4,849$5,770
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,689$9,044$10,817
Clean$5,145$8,177$9,788
Average$4,058$6,444$7,730
Rough$2,971$4,711$5,672
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,797$9,036$10,746
Clean$5,243$8,170$9,723
Average$4,136$6,439$7,679
Rough$3,028$4,707$5,634
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,155 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,866 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,155 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,866 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,155 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,866 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 ranges from $2,400 to $9,179, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.