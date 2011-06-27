Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,928
|$7,875
|$9,433
|Clean
|$4,458
|$7,120
|$8,535
|Average
|$3,516
|$5,611
|$6,741
|Rough
|$2,574
|$4,102
|$4,946
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,404
|$8,800
|$10,596
|Clean
|$4,887
|$7,957
|$9,588
|Average
|$3,855
|$6,271
|$7,572
|Rough
|$2,823
|$4,584
|$5,556
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,022
|$8,372
|$10,143
|Clean
|$4,542
|$7,570
|$9,178
|Average
|$3,583
|$5,965
|$7,248
|Rough
|$2,623
|$4,361
|$5,318
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,333
|$9,022
|$10,974
|Clean
|$4,824
|$8,158
|$9,930
|Average
|$3,805
|$6,429
|$7,842
|Rough
|$2,786
|$4,700
|$5,754
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,637
|$10,194
|$12,072
|Clean
|$6,003
|$9,218
|$10,923
|Average
|$4,735
|$7,264
|$8,626
|Rough
|$3,467
|$5,310
|$6,329
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,544
|$7,137
|$8,507
|Clean
|$4,110
|$6,453
|$7,698
|Average
|$3,242
|$5,085
|$6,079
|Rough
|$2,374
|$3,718
|$4,460
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,625
|$13,247
|$15,687
|Clean
|$7,801
|$11,978
|$14,194
|Average
|$6,153
|$9,439
|$11,210
|Rough
|$4,505
|$6,901
|$8,225
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,157
|$9,457
|$11,200
|Clean
|$5,569
|$8,551
|$10,134
|Average
|$4,392
|$6,739
|$8,003
|Rough
|$3,216
|$4,926
|$5,872
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,715
|$10,175
|$11,999
|Clean
|$6,074
|$9,200
|$10,857
|Average
|$4,791
|$7,250
|$8,574
|Rough
|$3,508
|$5,300
|$6,291
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,143
|$8,483
|$10,249
|Clean
|$4,652
|$7,670
|$9,274
|Average
|$3,669
|$6,044
|$7,324
|Rough
|$2,686
|$4,419
|$5,374
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,355
|$12,407
|$14,543
|Clean
|$7,557
|$11,218
|$13,160
|Average
|$5,961
|$8,841
|$10,392
|Rough
|$4,364
|$6,463
|$7,625
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,919
|$8,923
|$10,507
|Clean
|$5,354
|$8,068
|$9,508
|Average
|$4,223
|$6,358
|$7,508
|Rough
|$3,092
|$4,648
|$5,509
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,234
|$9,806
|$11,694
|Clean
|$5,639
|$8,867
|$10,581
|Average
|$4,448
|$6,987
|$8,356
|Rough
|$3,256
|$5,108
|$6,131
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,392
|$9,339
|$10,891
|Clean
|$5,782
|$8,444
|$9,855
|Average
|$4,560
|$6,654
|$7,782
|Rough
|$3,339
|$4,864
|$5,710
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,240
|$8,122
|$9,645
|Clean
|$4,739
|$7,344
|$8,727
|Average
|$3,738
|$5,787
|$6,892
|Rough
|$2,737
|$4,231
|$5,057
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,420
|$8,219
|$9,695
|Clean
|$4,902
|$7,432
|$8,773
|Average
|$3,867
|$5,857
|$6,928
|Rough
|$2,831
|$4,281
|$5,083
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,186
|$9,503
|$11,253
|Clean
|$5,595
|$8,592
|$10,182
|Average
|$4,413
|$6,771
|$8,041
|Rough
|$3,231
|$4,950
|$5,900
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,448
|$9,700
|$11,416
|Clean
|$5,832
|$8,771
|$10,330
|Average
|$4,600
|$6,912
|$8,158
|Rough
|$3,368
|$5,053
|$5,986
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,150
|$9,265
|$10,907
|Clean
|$5,563
|$8,377
|$9,869
|Average
|$4,388
|$6,601
|$7,794
|Rough
|$3,212
|$4,826
|$5,719
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,021
|$12,321
|$14,591
|Clean
|$7,255
|$11,141
|$13,203
|Average
|$5,723
|$8,779
|$10,426
|Rough
|$4,190
|$6,418
|$7,650
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,611
|$11,690
|$13,844
|Clean
|$6,884
|$10,570
|$12,527
|Average
|$5,429
|$8,330
|$9,893
|Rough
|$3,975
|$6,089
|$7,258
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,508
|$8,493
|$10,069
|Clean
|$4,981
|$7,679
|$9,111
|Average
|$3,929
|$6,052
|$7,195
|Rough
|$2,877
|$4,424
|$5,279
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,256
|$8,434
|$10,115
|Clean
|$4,754
|$7,626
|$9,152
|Average
|$3,750
|$6,010
|$7,228
|Rough
|$2,745
|$4,393
|$5,303
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,171
|$9,347
|$11,021
|Clean
|$5,581
|$8,451
|$9,973
|Average
|$4,402
|$6,660
|$7,875
|Rough
|$3,223
|$4,869
|$5,778
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,746
|$7,718
|$9,289
|Clean
|$4,293
|$6,979
|$8,405
|Average
|$3,386
|$5,499
|$6,638
|Rough
|$2,479
|$4,020
|$4,870
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,928
|$8,096
|$9,770
|Clean
|$4,458
|$7,320
|$8,841
|Average
|$3,516
|$5,769
|$6,982
|Rough
|$2,574
|$4,217
|$5,123
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,594
|$7,593
|$9,179
|Clean
|$4,155
|$6,866
|$8,306
|Average
|$3,277
|$5,411
|$6,559
|Rough
|$2,400
|$3,955
|$4,813
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,098
|$9,310
|$11,005
|Clean
|$5,516
|$8,418
|$9,958
|Average
|$4,350
|$6,634
|$7,864
|Rough
|$3,185
|$4,849
|$5,770
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,689
|$9,044
|$10,817
|Clean
|$5,145
|$8,177
|$9,788
|Average
|$4,058
|$6,444
|$7,730
|Rough
|$2,971
|$4,711
|$5,672
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,797
|$9,036
|$10,746
|Clean
|$5,243
|$8,170
|$9,723
|Average
|$4,136
|$6,439
|$7,679
|Rough
|$3,028
|$4,707
|$5,634