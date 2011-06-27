Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,663
|$25,495
|$27,769
|Clean
|$23,360
|$25,169
|$27,404
|Average
|$22,754
|$24,518
|$26,675
|Rough
|$22,147
|$23,866
|$25,946
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,840
|$28,918
|$31,497
|Clean
|$26,497
|$28,549
|$31,084
|Average
|$25,809
|$27,810
|$30,257
|Rough
|$25,121
|$27,071
|$29,430
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,634
|$28,311
|$30,399
|Clean
|$26,293
|$27,949
|$30,000
|Average
|$25,610
|$27,225
|$29,202
|Rough
|$24,927
|$26,502
|$28,404
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,568
|$28,026
|$29,844
|Clean
|$26,228
|$27,667
|$29,453
|Average
|$25,547
|$26,951
|$28,669
|Rough
|$24,866
|$26,235
|$27,886
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,950
|$28,098
|$29,538
|Clean
|$26,605
|$27,739
|$29,150
|Average
|$25,914
|$27,021
|$28,374
|Rough
|$25,223
|$26,302
|$27,599
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,597
|$27,132
|$29,045
|Clean
|$25,269
|$26,785
|$28,663
|Average
|$24,613
|$26,092
|$27,901
|Rough
|$23,957
|$25,398
|$27,138