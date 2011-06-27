  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford F-450 Super Duty Features & Specs

More about the 2011 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$58,090
Starting MSRP
$49,045
Engine TypeDieselDieselDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating656
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$58,090
Starting MSRP
$49,045
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesnoyes
Rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyesnoyes
part time 4WDyesyesyes
automatic locking hubsnoyesno
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$58,090
Starting MSRP
$49,045
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.5 gal.37.5 gal.37.5 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuelDiesel fuelDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$58,090
Starting MSRP
$49,045
Torque800 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm800 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm800 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l6.7 l6.7 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 2800 rpm400 hp @ 2800 rpm400 hp @ 2800 rpm
Valves323232
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeDieselDieselDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$58,090
Starting MSRP
$49,045
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesno
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
3 front headrestsyesnoyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Front center 3-point beltyesnoyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
2 front headrestsnoyesno
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
auto delay off headlampsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$58,090
Starting MSRP
$49,045
Snow Plow Packageyesyesyes
Steering Wheel Audio Controlsyesnoyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyesyesyes
XLT Interior Packageyesnono
FX4 Off-Road Packageyesyesyes
Camper Packageyesyesyes
Ford Work Solutions Discount Packageyesnoyes
Chrome Packageyesyesno
XLT Premium Packageyesnono
Payload Package Upgradeyesyesyes
Radio Prep Packageyesnoyes
XLT Discountyesnono
Lariat Interior Packagenoyesno
Lariat Ultimate Packagenoyesno
XL Value Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$58,090
Starting MSRP
$49,045
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnono
auxiliary audio inputyesyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
6 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesno
USB connectionnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
9 total speakersnoyesno
2 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$58,090
Starting MSRP
$49,045
Air conditioningyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesno
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesno
retained accessory poweryesyesno
Rear floor matsyesyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
12V rear power outlet(s)yesnono
leather trim on center consolenoyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
front seatback storagenoyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesno
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)noyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
rear parking sensorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
adjustable pedalsnoyesno
simulated wood trim on dashnoyesno
Passenger vanity mirrornonoyes
front cupholdersnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$58,090
Starting MSRP
$49,045
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Power mirrorsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$58,090
Starting MSRP
$49,045
Cloth 40/Console/40 Luxury Front Bucket Seats w/6-Way Power Driver Seatyesnono
Satellite Radioyesnono
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesno
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryesyesyes
SYNCyesnoyes
Upfitter Switchesyesyesyes
Ford Work Solutions In-Dash Computer by Magneti Marelliyesnoyes
Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seatnoyesno
Universal Garage Door Openernoyesno
Navigation Radio w/Satellite Radio and HD AM/FM Radionoyesno
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Front Seatnonoyes
Cloth 40/Mini-Console/40 Bucket Front Seatsnonoyes
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Player and Clocknonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$58,090
Starting MSRP
$49,045
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
external temperature displaynoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$58,090
Starting MSRP
$49,045
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesnoyes
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
clothyesnono
bucket front seatsnoyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
premium leathernoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
vinylnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$58,090
Starting MSRP
$49,045
Rear head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$58,090
Starting MSRP
$49,045
Ford Work Solutions Tool Link by DeWALTyesnoyes
Bed Matyesyesyes
LT245/75R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyesyesno
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematicsyesyesyes
Power Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glassyesnono
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain BSW Tiresyesyesyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryesyesyes
Bug Shieldyesyesyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyesyesyes
Tailgate Stepyesyesyes
Power Scope Trailer Tow Mirrorsyesnono
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Stepsyesnono
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyesyesyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintnoyesno
White Platinum Tri-Coat Paintnoyesno
Power Moonroofnoyesno
Power Equipment Groupnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$58,090
Starting MSRP
$49,045
Front track74.8 in.74.8 in.74.8 in.
Gross weight13050 lbs.13050 lbs.13050 lbs.
Angle of approach19.8 degrees19.8 degrees19.8 degrees
Maximum payload4920 lbs.4920 lbs.4920 lbs.
Angle of departure18.3 degrees18.3 degrees18.3 degrees
Length263.0 in.263.0 in.263.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity16000 lbs.16000 lbs.16000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.0 in.8.0 in.
Height79.7 in.79.7 in.79.7 in.
Wheel base172.4 in.172.4 in.172.4 in.
Width96.0 in.96.0 in.96.0 in.
Rear track75.9 in.75.9 in.75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$58,090
Starting MSRP
$49,045
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Adobe, cloth
  • Steel, vinyl
  • Black Monotone, leather
  • Adobe Monotone, leather
  • Steel, cloth
  • Steel, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$58,090
Starting MSRP
$49,045
partial wheel coversyesyesyes
LT245/75R E tiresyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$58,090
Starting MSRP
$49,045
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$58,090
Starting MSRP
$49,045
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See F-450 Super Duty Inventory

