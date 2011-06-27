  1. Home
Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 F-350 Super Duty
5(40%)4(0%)3(20%)2(40%)1(0%)
3.4
5 reviews
Ford Super Duty Excels

Bert Therrien, 12/01/2006
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

This truck is all I thought it would be and more. It's a pleasure to drive each and every time. Looks are awesome and the ride is smooth for a heavy duty truck. The diesel engine is relatively quiet, and the 15 plus MPG is better than I expected.

no more 6.0

not happy, 03/06/2007
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck with the dealer knowing of my intent to use it commercially. I put 7,333 miles on it in 3 weeks with it loaded with 15-16K everyday. In the 7,333 miles the truck overheated 3 times and when returned to Ford, they found that it had a blown head gasket (a known problem with the 6.0 that i was not made aware of at time of purchase). So now I am sitting at home instead of making money with a $56,000 truck in the shop after only being used for 3 weeks. So in my opinion do not go with 6.0, i think they need to change the name from powerstroke to powerjoke! I want my Cummins back with 190,000 miles on it with no trouble at all.

Ford F-350 Problems

Amanda, 08/26/2010
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

My truck ran great until 4,000 miles over my warranty. Then my engine started over heating and pretty much blew up. Ford refuses to cover a new engine even though I had it in the shop less then a year before this happened for the same issue. My company has bought over 30 trucks from ford in the last 20 years and we will never buy another again! The Diesel Engines on all Fords recently will not last and it seems they all fail as soon as the warranty is up. Four F-450 Dumps we bought all have broken down on us. I would love to hear others comments on this issue :) Thanks everyone.

F350 6.0 Diesel Overheating

Joanne Jennings, 06/29/2018
XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (5.4L 8cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought a 2007 F350 Super Duty XL 6.0 L Diesel, Turbo, 4Dr, 8' Bed last summer. I needed a heavy duty truck for carrying my 3420 lb. cabover camper and pulling my 3500 lb. 2-horse trailer. I overheat on every hill just going to Payson, Az. Had to pull over 3 times with my horse behind me!!! If it were just myself I would have continued the trip to Pinetop/Lakeside. However, I had no choice but to return home, (going downhill) because of the safety issue for my beloved horse! Already check the coolant. Will try a new thermostat but am afraid it may be a head gasket. I live to camp in the summer and here I set because I already spent my money on the truck!

MacDaddy Rocks the Road

MacDaddy, 12/25/2009
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

This Truck deserves a capital T! yes we bought it used with high miles but with the Diesel power stroke 570 lbs of torque we can haul anything! We needed a safe, powerful truck to move massive amounts of rock, earth & machinery. Not to mention a Silver streak for winter touring...and it does...also we just had a baby daughter and wanted something safe and dependable. I have run Ford trucks to build by business and will continue. I trust American Ford trucks which have been the powerhouse back bone for our company, and works almost as hard as I do...and that's hard to do! Good job Ford, I hired you for dependable, hard, work and thats what I got! - Joel G.A. Fonte`

